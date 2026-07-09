Joseph Paintsil, the Black Stars winger from Fadama, released a new song titled 'Am Never Alone' on July 8, 2026

The song came shortly after Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia, cementing the national team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The track touches on themes of fake love and politics, adding to a growing musical catalogue that includes a feature with popular music legends

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian football star and Black Stars winger who hails from Fadama, has released a new song titled "Am Never Alone," dropping the track on July 8, 2026, just days after Ghana's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Joseph Paintsil, Black Stars winger, releases new banger 'Am Never Alone' addressing fake love and politics after the World Cup exit. Image credit: AP/Etienne Laurent, Gary Al-Smith - Journalist/FB

Source: UGC

The timing of the release has sparked widespread conversation, as Paintsil was not included in the Black Stars squad that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, one of the heaviest losses in the nation's football history.

Many fans and followers found the song's arrival in the wake of that painful exit particularly striking, with the title carrying an air of quiet defiance.

Joseph Paintsil's music beyond the pitch

Paintsil has long been admired for his musical ability alongside his footballing talent, and those who know him well say the release came as little surprise.

What caught people's attention was the subject matter: the track delves into themes of fake love and political undercurrents, suggesting the winger had much on his mind heading into the studio.

The song adds to an already respectable musical catalogue for the footballer.

Among his notable earlier work is a collaboration with celebrated Ghanaian highlife artist Bisa Kdei on a track titled "Nea Esie," which helped establish his credibility as a serious music act beyond his sporting career.

The X post below shows Joseph Paintsil vibing to his newly released song, which has quickly gone viral online.

Ghanaians decode Joseph Paintsil's new song

For a player who was left out of a World Cup squad that went on to suffer one of Ghana's worst-ever tournament results, "Am Never Alone" reads as more than just a creative release.

The song's message, combined with its timing, has stirred significant reactions across social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on what it means for the winger personally and professionally.

Paintsil, who built his reputation on the football pitch before showing audiences his range as an artist, now finds himself at the centre of a cultural moment that extends well beyond the beautiful game.

The Facebook post below shows Code Mickey dissecting Joseph Paintsil’s "Am Never Alone" track, which has gained traction across social media.

Joseph Paintsil amazes fans with beautiful vocals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has left football fans in awe after a video of him passionately giving thanks to God at his mansion surfaced online.

In the video shared on Facebook by Ghana Naija TV, the professional footballer stood shirtless with a face towel in his hand.

He sang along word for word to gospel musician Joseph Mensah's old hit song, "Okyena Mesre," which speaks about thanking God for current blessings while holding onto hope for a better tomorrow.

Source: YEN.com.gh