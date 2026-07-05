A video of Ghanaian professional footballer Joseph Paintsil singing a popular local gospel track surfaced online following the Black Stars' exit from the tournament

The winger stood shirtless in front of his mansion while holding a face towel as he sang along passionately to the classic worship tune

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the national team player for his performance and expressed their admiration for his deep gratitude

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Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has left football fans in awe after a video of him passionately giving thanks to God at his mansion surfaced online.

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil captivates fans as a shirtless video of him singing the gospel classic “Okyena Mɛsrɛ” at a mansion surfaces online. Image credit: Soccernet, footyGHANA.com

Source: UGC

In the video shared on Facebook by Ghana Naija TV, the professional footballer stood shirtless with a face towel in his hand.

He sang along word for word to gospel musician Joseph Mensah's old hit song, "Okyena Mesre," which speaks about thanking God for current blessings while holding onto hope for a better tomorrow.

The footage began trending online following the Black Stars' exit from the World Cup tournament.

Despite the team's departure from the competition, many supporters continued to praise the squad for successfully reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Facebook post below shows young Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil passionately singing in praise of God.

Football Fans React to Joseph Paintsil's Video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the winger's post below:

Paa KwEsi Teddy said:

"Nana Ghansah, come see your Darling Boy 😍. Nana Kofy Damoah, your Man ein Boy turns Gospel Musician."

Nathan Edems Wegah wrote:

"Indeed, your time will definitely come, just trust the process and never give up because giving up is not the option."

Nat Wiafe Akenten stated:

"Gospel musician Joseph Mensah is underrated."

Dave Arisa commented:

"We are with you, bro. You are the hero in Ghana Black Stars, and we are missing you."

Ganyobi Musah added:

"This guy, together with Ashimeru, should have been with the team."

Caleb Yirenkyi apologises to fans after Ghana's 1-0 loss to Colombia in the 2026 World Cup knockout phase. Image credit: SCOUTED/X, Northern Tribune

Source: UGC

Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi apologises

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has issued a public apology to football enthusiasts across the nation following the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The national team suffered a painful 1-0 defeat against Colombia in their knockout stage match on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The 20-year-old player took to his Facebook page shortly after the final whistle blew to express his regrets.

Source: YEN.com.gh