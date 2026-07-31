The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Friday, July 31, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Mist and fog patches are expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day

GMet has warned of rough sea conditions, urging motorists and residents in affected areas to exercise caution

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Friday, July 31, 2026, warning of reduced visibility, widespread cloud cover, and rough sea conditions affecting multiple parts of the country.

According to the morning bulletin, mist and fog patches will develop over coastal, forest, and mountainous zones in the early hours before giving way to predominantly cloudy skies across much of southern Ghana.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms in July 31, 2026, morning weather update. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The northern half of the country is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

Conditions across southern and coastal Ghana

Several major towns along the coast and in the south are facing overcast conditions.

Accra, Aflao, Anloga, Kasoa, and Ho will be mostly cloudy, while mist is anticipated in Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai.

In the forest and transition belt, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa are also likely to experience mist, while Atebubu and Kintampo will see partly cloudy skies.

Northern Ghana and sea conditions

Across the north, towns including Tamale, Yendi, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa are forecast to be partly cloudy. Kete Krachi, however, is expected to remain mostly cloudy.

GMet rated the state of the sea as Rough with a sea state rating of 2. The agency cautioned residents, drivers, and fishermen to remain alert, particularly in areas where mist may significantly reduce visibility on roads and along the coast.

Motorists travelling through affected zones have been advised to drive carefully and allow for longer stopping distances where foggy conditions persist.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

AMA shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly had shared a new list of flood-prone areas amid heightened flooding risks.

The National Disaster Management Organisation had warned of increasing flood frequency due to climate change and urbanisation.

Specific flood-prone districts in Greater Accra that had been highlighted included the Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh