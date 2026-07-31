The family of TikToker Robest, known as the King Promise lookalike, has reportedly appealed to Prophet Ajagurajah after their son allegedly went mentally unstable

Ajagurajah is said to have placed a curse on Robest, following claims that the young man insulted and lied about the spiritualist

The prophet reportedly listed 100 cows, the left nail of a louse, and other items as conditions before any reversal could happen

The family of TikToker Robest, popularly known as King Promise's lookalike, has appealed to spiritual leader Ajagurajah to reverse his condition after the prophet demanded 100 cows as part of the process.

Robest's parents go on their knees to plead with Ajagurajah for forgiveness. Image credit: Captain Caesar/Gh Page News.

Source: Twitter

Robest, who shot into the limelight as a lookalike of Ghanaian artist King Promise, was recently spotted on the streets showing signs of distress, according to reports.

The reports were widely circulated on social media, with DJ Viper of Asempa FM claiming he personally saw Robest showing worrying signs of mental distress in Koforidua, and that Robest's father had said he would seek Ajagurajah's help.

Prophet Ajagurajah, in a separate video, also confirmed the situation.

He demanded that the family provide 100 cows, the nine remaining nails of a louse, and other ritual items before he would consider reversing whatever he claims to have placed on the young man following their earlier public feud.

The demand has since sparked a widespread online reaction, with many Ghanaians weighing in on both the spiritual claims and the family's handling of the situation.

Robest's parents plead with Ajagurajah

The family has now sent a message to Ajagurajah, appealing directly to him for forgiveness.

In a video shared by GH Page on Wednesday, two people claiming to be Robest's parents stressed that their son had landed in his current situation because he did not listen to advice given to him.

They are now pleading with Ajagurajah to have mercy on their son.

At a point in the video, the two went on their knees as they begged the spiritual leader.

The Facebook video of Robest's parents begging Ajagurajah is below.

YEN.com.gh cannot directly confirm the claims of Robest's alleged mental distress or that it is linked to Ajagurajah's curse.

Ghanaians react to the Ajagurajah and Robest saga

The comments were mixed, with some Ghanaians questioning the timing of the events and others weighing in on the family's handling of the situation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Alan Cash wrote:

"People are always joking with spirituality."

Evans Yeboah said:

"Now Ajagurajah will come and be like he's now powerful. You see, more followers and more money. King Promise lookalike and family go get their share."

Nicholas Adjamli indicated:

"Things that could be avoided will be allowed to happen before saying sorry. Meanwhile, the sorry could be avoided. When your son was fooling around, where were you? What advice did you give him?"

Bright Nkyi-Baffour Deserto added:

"So where were the parents when the guy started his nonsense? By the way, is it coincidence or is Ajagura really powerful?"

Ajagurajah's prophecy on Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah had spoken after his earlier prophecy about the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family, which appeared fulfilled following a shooting incident involving the family.

The spiritual leader acknowledged that his message may have materialised and disclosed his intentions to avert the impact of the second part of the prophecy.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh