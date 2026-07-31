Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido shared the story of his first embarrassing experience with fame, which happened during an early trip to Ghana

He recounted how a woman he met at a club took a picture of him sleeping and shared it online to prove she was with him

The singer said the incident taught him an early lesson about the risks that come with fame and public attention

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Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has shared the story of his first embarrassing experience with fame, indicating it happened during an early trip to Ghana, not long after he blew up in the music industry.

Davido shares how he went "crazy" after a Ghanaian lady embarrassed him early in his career. Image credit: Davido/VIBE Podcast.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an appearance on the VIBE podcast, Davido recalled that the incident took place about two months after his breakout, when he had only released two records, but they had already become massive hits.

He said he was booked for a show in Ghana at the time and was struck by the reception he received on arrival, comparing it to the kind of welcome given to global superstars.

Davido recounts embarrassing incident with a Ghanaian

Davido explained that the excitement of his newfound fame carried into the club scene that night, where he said he felt genuinely loved by fans for the first time since his rise.

He described the night as his first experience with a groupie, admitting he eventually fell asleep afterwards.

He recalled being woken up by his manager banging on his door the next morning.

According to Davido, a woman he had been with had taken a picture of him sleeping and posted it online after people doubted her claims of being with him.

He said:

"My daddy was calling me. My sisters were calling me. I said if I saw a balcony, daddy, I would have jumped. I was going crazy."

Davido added that the experience, while difficult at the time, taught him an important lesson early in his career about the risks that come with fame, including the importance of being cautious with people's phones in such situations.

The X video of Davido sharing the embarrassing story on the VIBE podcast is below.

Reactions pour in over Davido's story

The comments were filled with a mix of humour and reflection, with some praising Davido's honesty and others weighing in on the broader issue of privacy and fame.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Nsikak Nathaniel Akpan wrote:

"Lol, thank God u no see balcony. U for sha try pool."

Madiba said:

"Thank God say balcony no dey. Baba don grow and mature now."

Z0ey indicated:

"Guess you learned the hard way that fame's a double-edged pillow. Sleep tight, next time bring earplugs and a balcony-escape plan."

Mmesvela added:

"I love the way he admitted that he loves women too much. It was among the things that dragged his name to the mud, but I'm happy that he's working on himself. Everybody has a redemption arc."

Onigbinde Kehinde commented:

"Fame may attract attention, but it should never erase someone's right to privacy. Recording or posting someone without consent crosses a line."

Faith John noted:

"Davido is too straightforward, no wonder he sang 'I like woman oo, I dey straightforward.'"

The interview comes just as Davido dropped his sixth studio album, Oriadé, on Friday, July 31, 2026, marking exactly 15 years since he launched his professional music career.

The 13-track project features collaborations with Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Aya Nakamura, Leon Thomas and Llona, among others.

Davido's story behind the "Aye" video vixen

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Davido shared the story behind the unexpected casting change for his hit song "Aye" music video.

He explained that the original video vixen could not participate due to a pageant contract, leading the production team to use her make-up artist instead.

The singer later clarified that there was no fallout between the original vixen and the make-up artist following the casting change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh