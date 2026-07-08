President John Mahama took a playful swipe at Black Stars players over their failure to sing the national anthem during the 2026 World Cup

The team crashed out of the 2026 global showpiece at the Round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia

Mahama's remarks reignited a long-running debate about the commitment of players representing the senior men's national team

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President John Dramani Mahama has sparked reactions with a light-hearted but strong message to Black Stars players.

He suggested that any player who cannot sing the national anthem should not wear the famous Ghana jersey.

President John Mahama jokingly claims Black Stars players who are unable to sing the national anthem should not be part of the team. Photo credit: Luke Hales/Getty and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

The comments, shared by Citi Sports on X, came after Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Although made in a humorous manner, Mahama’s message was clear: he wants players who understand the responsibility of representing the nation.

The first gentleman of the land said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"During the World Cup, our players couldn't sing the national anthem, while players from other countries sang with pride. If you cannot sing the anthem, you cannot be in the team."

Watch President Mahama's swipe at the Black Stars, as shared on X:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's anthem remarks

The president's words struck a chord online, with many supporters rallying behind the sentiment.

@ur_Gean said:

"I was so sad! There is no way our country will win anything if this continues."

@BRichmam192 wrote:

"Thank you so much my president. Can you please ban GFA."

@SmoothtalkerGH added:

"The thing is that the lyrics were displayed on the screen too, oooo."

Although the comments sparked laughter, they also highlighted a serious concern among many supporters.

Videos of Ghanaian players standing quietly during the national anthem at the 2026 World Cup, while opponents sang passionately, went viral and frustrated many supporters.

Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ends in the Round of 32 stage after losing 1-0 to Colombia on July 4, 2026. Photo by Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

How did Ghana perform at the World Cup

While the senior men's national team may have fallen short during the national anthem moment, they showed strong character in their opening two matches.

They defeated Panama and secured a draw against England before suffering a setback against Croatia in their final group game.

However, the four points collected from their first two matches were enough to send them through to the Round of 32.

Their World Cup journey eventually came to an end after Jhon Arias scored the decisive goal in the first half to end Ghana's hopes.

Ayew explains why Ghana lost to Colombia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew spoke after Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ayew blamed Carlos Queiroz's short two-month spell in charge as one of the reasons behind Ghana's struggles in attack.

Source: YEN.com.gh