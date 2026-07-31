Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu appointed Olanrewaju-Smart as special adviser on National Assembly matters

Olanrewaju-Smart replaces Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who stepped down to contest an elective position in his home state

The 40-year-old holds a PhD from Lead City University and a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu named Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, specifically for the House of Representatives, with his office announcing the appointment took effect on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu appoints Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, succeeding Ibrahim Olanrewaju. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a report shared online by Legit.ng on July 30, 2026, Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the appointment in an official statement, noting that Olanrewaju-Smart steps into the role vacated by Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned to pursue an elective position in his home state.

Who is Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart?

At 40 years old, Olanrewaju-Smart brings a formidable blend of academic credentials and hands-on legislative experience to the role.

He earned his PhD in Educational Management from Lead City University and holds a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University, where he was also recognised as an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

His academic portfolio extends further: he was a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a professional diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations.

He additionally served as a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI in the United States, concentrating on artificial intelligence and civic technology.

On the legislative front, Olanrewaju-Smart began his career as a Research and Media Assistant to the Minority and Majority Leaders of the House of Representatives during the 7th and 8th Assemblies.

He subsequently rose through the ranks, serving as Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives across the 9th and 10th Assemblies.

In October 2023, he transitioned to the presidency as Senior Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he occupied until this latest elevation.

Tinubu backs new appointee's credentials

His research contributions include work on several notable pieces of legislation, among them the Interest-Free Student Loan Act.

President Tinubu, in endorsing the appointment, expressed full confidence in Olanrewaju-Smart's experience, intellect, and dedication to public service.

The president stated that these qualities would reinforce legislative coordination and deepen the working relationship between the presidency, relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and the House of Representatives.

The official statement signed by Onanuga concluded with the declaration:

"This appointment is with immediate effect."

President Tinubu snubs South African envoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had turned away a special envoy dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, signalling a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries over the continued targeting of Nigerians in South Africa.

A report shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja on July 26, 2026, indicated that the South African delegation, led by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, arrived in Abuja on Friday, July 24, carrying what diplomatic sources described as an important message for the Nigerian president.

Tinubu, however, reportedly chose not to grant the envoy an audience.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh