Limpopo police arrested 127 undocumented foreign nationals during an operation in the Vhembe district on Friday, July 31, 2026

Three Ghanaians were among those arrested alongside 115 Zimbabweans and 9 Ethiopians for contravening the Immigration Act

The arrests came amid heightened law enforcement activity targeting undocumented migrants across South Africa

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Three Ghanaians are among 127 undocumented foreign nationals arrested by Limpopo police during an operation in the Vhembe district on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Three Ghanaians are among 127 undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Limpopo, South Africa. Photo source: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images, EMMANUEL CROSET/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

IOL News reported on Facebook that the arrested individuals were allegedly found to be in violation of the Immigration Act.

The group comprised 115 Zimbabwean nationals, nine Ethiopians, and three Ghanaians.

Ghanaians caught in Limpopo immigration crackdown

The three Ghanaian nationals form a small but notable portion of the arrested group in South Africa.

Reports confirmed that all 127 individuals were detained for contravening South Africa's Immigration Act, which requires foreign nationals to carry valid documentation permitting their stay in the country.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the operation included stop-and-searches, roadblocks, compliance inspections, verification of undocumented foreign nationals, tracing wanted suspects, crime prevention patrols and high-visibility policing.

He said:

"Twelve undocumented foreign nationals, [including] nine Ethiopians and three Ghanaians, were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act."

The police spokesperson also confirmed that three employers had also been arrested for allegedly employing undocumented foreign nationals.

The Vhembe district, where the operation took place, sits in the far north of Limpopo province and shares a border with Zimbabwe, making it a common transit point for migrants entering South Africa.

The arrests come amid diplomatic tensions between the government of Ghana and South Africa amid the recent xenophobic attacks that have led to the deaths and repatriation of many foreigners.

The Facebook post detailing the arrest of the three Ghanaians is below:

Public reacts to the foreign nationals' arrests

The news drew varied responses on social media, with some commenters noting that Ghanaians appear to be a visible presence in the Limpopo region.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thomas Dini wrote:

"I noticed that Ghanaians are many in Limpopo. I met another man in naboom saying he is from Ghana, and I encountered another man who is from Ghana in Louis Trichardt to Polokwane."

Innocent Rsa added:

"Our law enforcement is working these days. Thanks to March and March for waking them up."

Jonas Manoto said:

"I see other provinces police are arresting undocumented foreigners, here in north west is business as usual."

Ghana police arrest 10 Tema-based suspects

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police arrested ten suspects during an operation targeting alleged internet fraud activities in Tema.

The crackdown, led by COP Lydia Donkor, was sparked by mounting concerns over a coordinated fraud network allegedly orchestrated by a Nigerian national.

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Source: YEN.com.gh