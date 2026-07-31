St Mirren manager Craig McLeish confirmed that the club's pursuit of Ghanaian winger Hakim Sulemana has officially ended

The Scottish Premiership side had targeted the Ghana Under-20 international as a free transfer signing ahead of the new season

St Mirren is now actively seeking alternative attacking options as Sulemana's representatives explore other clubs

St Mirren's summer pursuit of Ghanaian winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana has come to an abrupt end, with manager Craig McLeish confirming that personal talks between the two parties broke down completely and the club has walked away from the deal.

The Scottish Premiership side had identified the Ghana Under-20 international as a priority target this summer, attracted in part by his availability as a free agent.

His status meant the club could add a promising international winger to their forward line without an upfront transfer fee, presenting what appeared to be a straightforward signing.

Hakim Sulemana's transfer to St Mirren is off, according to head coach Craig McLeish. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

Why Sulemana's deal to St Mirren is off

Despite the apparent appeal of the move for both sides, negotiations over personal terms ultimately proved insurmountable, according to the Daily Record.

The specific reasons behind the collapse have not been disclosed by either party, but McLeish confirmed that talks had reached a point of no return, prompting the Paisley club to formally end their interest.

The failed deal is a setback for St. Mirren's recruitment plans heading into the new campaign.

The Premier Sports Cup holders had sought to add youthful pace and creativity to their attacking options, and Sulemana had been earmarked as the player to provide exactly that.

Why Hakim Sulemana's Transfer to St Mirren Has Been Called Off. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

What's next for Sulemana and St Mirren?

With the window still open, McLeish was keen to stress that the club's ambitions in the transfer market remain intact and that recruitment staff are already working through a list of alternative targets to fill the gap left by Sulemana's departure from their plans.

For the young Ghanaian, his search for a new club continues, with his representatives now turning their attention to other potential destinations.

Sevilla sign Ghana wonderkid Emmanuel Abrokwa

In other transfer news, YEN.com.gh reported that Sevilla reached an agreement to sign highly rated Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Abrokwa from Adabraka Elders.

The 18-year-old has also agreed to personal terms and is set to sign a contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2029.

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Source: YEN.com.gh