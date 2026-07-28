Colombia's President - elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced a sweeping foreign policy reset days before his August 7 inauguration

Ghana is among countries whose Colombian embassies de la Espriella has publicly identified for closure in the first phase of the overhaul

De la Espriella also suspended plans to open a Palestinian embassy and announced the reopening of Colombia's embassy in Jerusalem

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Colombia's President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella has announced a dramatic restructuring of the country's diplomatic network, naming 14 embassies for closure, suspending plans to establish a Palestinian embassy, and confirming the reopening of Colombia's embassy in Jerusalem.

The announcement, reported by Al Jazeera English on July 28, 2025, signals a sharp break from the foreign policy direction of the outgoing administration. De la Espriella is due to be sworn into office on August 7, 2026.

Colombia's President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announces a foreign policy reset, closing 14 embassies including Ghana, and reopening the Jerusalem embassy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana among embassies marked for closure

The President-elect has publicly identified 14 embassies to be shut in the first phase of the overhaul. The full list includes Algeria, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Cuba, Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Hungary, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Romania, Senegal, and South Africa.

De la Espriella also announced plans to close 14 consulates, bringing the total number of diplomatic missions affected by his restructuring to 29.

The scope of the closure list is notable for its geographic spread, covering missions across Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Sweeping foreign policy reset

The decision to suspend plans for a Palestinian embassy and reopen the Jerusalem mission represents one of the most politically significant elements of the overhaul.

The move reverses a position associated with his predecessor and aligns Colombia more closely with countries that maintain a diplomatic presence in Jerusalem.

De la Espriella, described as far-right in his political orientation, has framed the changes as a necessary reset of Colombia's international relationships and a rationalisation of its diplomatic expenditure ahead of his formal assumption of power.

The closures are expected to take effect following his inauguration on August 7, 2026, when the new administration formally takes charge of foreign affairs.

Here is Al Jazeera's TikTok post on Colombia's plan:

US Embassy in Ghana closes consular section

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Accra will be closed to the public from July 20 to July 31, 2026, for scheduled maintenance.

According to the embassy, it will suspend all US visa processing and routine consular services during the period.

Only life-or-death emergency services will be provided during the closure.

Source: YEN.com.gh