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Spain Releases Full List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Visa-Free
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Spain Releases Full List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Visa-Free

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of 60 countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa
  • The list includes nations from across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe, covering a wide range of regions
  • Spain also maintains a separate list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country

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Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has published an official list of 60 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter Spain without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list, available on the Spanish government's website, covers nations across multiple continents, offering clarity to travellers on whether they need to complete a visa application process before heading to the country.

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Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain has published a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Spain's full visa-free country list

The 60 countries featured on Spain's visa-free entry list are: Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Andorra, United Arab Emirates, Antigua and Barbuda, Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Barbados, Brunei, Brazil, Bahamas, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Micronesia, Grenada, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Saint Kitts and Nevis, South Korea, Saint Lucia, Monaco, Moldova, Montenegro and Marshall Islands.

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The others are Mauritius, Mexico, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Nauru, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Palau, Paraguay, Serbia, Solomon Islands, Seychelles, Singapore, San Marino, El Salvador, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Holy See, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuela, Vanuatu and Samoa.

Notably, no African country features on the visa-free list, meaning nationals from across the continent are required to apply for a visa before travelling to Spain.

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Visa requirements still apply to many nations

Alongside the visa-free list, Spain also maintains a separate and extensive catalogue of countries whose citizens must secure a visa prior to entry.

The Spanish government has made both lists publicly accessible to help foreign nationals understand their entry requirements well ahead of any planned travel.

The publication of Spain's list comes as several countries have been making their own visa waiver arrangements more transparent, with governments increasingly providing accessible online resources to simplify international travel information.

Germany lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has published a list of 62 countries whose citizens are eligible to travel to the country visa-free for up to 90 days in 2026.

The list, published on the German Federal Foreign Office website, forms part of a 190-country master list that specifies, by passport, which nationalities require a visa and which do not for short-term visits.

Read also

Ghana affected as the UK updates visa rules for 33 African countries with new requirements

Travellers from these visa-exempt countries may enter Germany for tourism, family visits, or business trips. However, they are not permitted to work and may stay for a maximum of 90 days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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