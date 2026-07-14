Cyprus confirmed its updated 2026 entry guidance, allowing citizens of all EU and EEA member states to visit the Mediterranean island without a visa

More than 60 non-EU countries also qualify for visa-free entry to Cyprus, with eligible nationals permitted to stay for up to 90 days

Travellers holding a valid multiple-entry Schengen Type C visa that has been used at least once do not need a separate Cyprus visa

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Cyprus has released updated entry guidance for 2026, confirming which nationalities can travel to the Mediterranean island without applying for a visa before departure.

Citizens of all European Union and European Economic Area member states are automatically covered under the existing visa-free arrangement.

Beyond that group, nationals from more than 60 additional countries also qualify, with eligible visitors permitted to remain in Cyprus for up to 90 days per stay.

Cyprus releases the 2026 visa-free list with 60 countries. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which countries make Cyprus' 2026 visa-free list?

The exemption covers several regions across the globe.

From the Americas, travellers holding passports from the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, the Bahamas, and Barbados are all eligible, alongside nationals from some other Caribbean and Central American nations.

In the Asia-Pacific region, citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Israel, and Taiwan can all enter Cyprus without a visa for short stays.

Several non-EU European countries also appear on the list, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, and a number of Balkan states.

From Africa and the Middle East, the visa-free policy covers nationals of Seychelles, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Most other African countries are not included in the exemption.

Schengen visa holders also qualify

Cypriot authorities have separately confirmed a broader provision for travellers who do not hold passports from any of the listed countries.

Those carrying a valid multiple-entry Schengen Type C visa that has already been used at least once do not need to obtain a separate Cyprus visa before travelling.

This provision extends eligibility to a wider group of international travellers who may carry qualifying Schengen documentation even if their home country is not on the visa-free list.

The updated guidance is designed to give travellers clearer information about Cyprus's entry requirements well ahead of their trip.

For the complete and official listing, including specific conditions for diplomatic and service passport holders, travellers are advised to consult the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly.

Portugal confirms visa-free entry for 59 countries

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had also released the full list of 59 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

Travellers from countries on Portugal's visa-free list are expected to hold a valid biometric passport to gain entry.

African nations were largely absent from Portugal's visa-free list, which was dominated by European, Asian and American countries.

Spain confirms visa-free entry for 60 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also published an official list of 60 countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa.

Just like Portugal, Spain's list included nations from across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe, covering a wide range of regions.

Spain also maintained a separate list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh