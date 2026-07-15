Algeria grants visa-free entry to citizens of seven African countries, with the rest of the continent required to apply in advance

The exempt African nations include Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Seychelles, Tunisia, and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt must apply through an Algerian diplomatic mission, with processing taking at least 10 working days

Algeria has confirmed that only seven African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the North African nation in 2026, leaving the majority of the continent's citizens required to obtain a visa before travelling there.

The exemption list, published by the Consulate General of Algeria in London, identifies the African nations whose passport holders may enter Algeria without a prior visa application.

Algeria, under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announces visa-free entry for 7 African nations, while others must apply. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries with visa-free access

The seven African countries included in the exemption are Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Seychelles, and Tunisia. Outside the continent, Malaysia and the Maldives are also covered by the arrangement.

Citizens of all other African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, fall outside the exemption and are required to submit a visa application in advance through an Algerian embassy or consulate in their country of usual residence.

How to apply for an Algerian visa

For those who do need a visa, applications may be submitted either in person or by post through the nearest Algerian diplomatic or consular mission.

Applicants who submit their documents in person can generally expect a decision within 10 working days, while postal applications take a minimum of 15 working days to process.

Processing times may be extended by up to five additional working days during high-volume periods, including summer holidays, the New Year period, Ramadan, and Eid celebrations.

Applications that require prior authorisation from Algerian authorities may also face longer wait times regardless of the period of submission.

The news comes as several African countries have moved to ease their own travel and visa policies in recent years, with the broader push towards greater intra-continental mobility gaining traction across the region.

Algeria's approach, however, remains largely restrictive, with the bulk of African travellers still required to go through formal visa channels before they can enter the country.

Mexico lists countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Mexico has announced that permanent residents of select countries and regional blocs can visit the country without first obtaining a Mexican visa.

With this, foreign nationals holding permanent residency in Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, any Schengen Area country, or a Pacific Alliance member country are exempt from Mexico’s visa requirements for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

Prospective beneficiaries must present two documents upon arrival: a valid passport and an unexpired permanent resident card.

Source: YEN.com.gh