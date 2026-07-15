Oheneni Adazoa confronted a man over an unfulfilled housing promise, leading to threats and heated exchanges

The accused man vowed to sue the media house if his image is published without consent, sparking legal controversy

Public reactions highlighted concerns over media responsibility, privacy, and the power dynamics in broadcasting

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man threatened media personality Oheneni Adazoa and her team on their programme, Ahenfie Nkomo and that stirred different reactions.

The outspoken media personality called a man on the phone after a lady reported him for failing to fulfil a promise he made to her.

Ghanaian man threatens to sue Oheneni Adazoa and Ahenfie FM. Photo credit: Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The lady said that the man promised to rent a house for her after their sexual encounters.

The producers of Ahenfie Nkomo called the man, and he denied the allegations. He threatened to sue the media house and Oheneni Adazoa if they published his photo online.

The woman who came to report the man did not have his photo, but Oheneni Adazoa told him she would share his photo when the lady brings it.

The respondent argued that the radio station had no legal authority to compel him to take any action or to publish his image without his consent, insisting he would sue the company if it did so.

Oheneni Adazoa and his team got upset and promised to publish the photo so they could see what the respondent would do.

"You cannot tell us what to do. Thank your stars that the lady did not bring your photo; if she did, I would have published it online. When she brings it, I will share it online so that you can do your worst," Oheneni Adazoa dared the man.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to threats to Oheneni Adazoa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@shakaarondimos said:

"You will never find a professionally trained counsellor speaking like this. Never insulting and using harsh words. That’s crazy. More harm than good; that’s what the show does."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"I really don’t know the legal mandates for the decisions and actions of some of these programs and media houses. They can just call someone to come or publish their personal information without any regard to privacy and personal security. I don’t blame them, though. I blame the irresponsibility of some people."

@purendc said:

"Why can’t we regulate these programs? Who is the sector minister? If I were to be the man, I would have stayed on the call and given it to them back to back. They think they are more powerful than anybody."

@_GreatGatsby_ wrote:

"Christopher has no money to sue them. Let’s be honest. Ɛnkɔ babiara."

@joe_7k said:

"Is not about ranting on radio I'm even surprised at the man lol 🤣 I think he has the right to sue the station for displaying his image on air; that law is law...If the lady felt there was a mutual agreement between them, she should go to court."

Source: YEN.com.gh