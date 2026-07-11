An elderly woman and her grandson have been remanded for allegedly causing the death of Kobby the Autotune

Kobby the Autotune reportedly died from injuries sustained after being beaten by the suspects over a mango incident

Ghanaians on social media expressed outrage and called for justice and accountability for the young boy's tragic demise

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The Kasoa Akweley District Court in the Central Region heard the case about the incident which allegedly led to the demise of Kobby the Autotune.

The young boy was a Ghanaian internet personality known for his uniquely melodic voice.

A Kasoa District Court remands an elderly woman and her grandson into custody for their alleged role in the death of Kobby the Autotune. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

The news of his passing surfaced on Saturday, July 4, 2026. He passed away after suffering complications from sustained injuries.

In a post on X, @askghmedia indicated that Kobby the Autotune was beaten for taking a mango. An image of his swollen face was attached to the post explaining what transpired.

After the news of his demise went viral on social media, many people called on his manager and family to report the matter to the police for further investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Court remands suspects

It is reported that an elderly woman named Akua Mansa and her grandson, Moses Aful, were those who physically abused Kobby the Autotune.

The prosecution alleges that the pair assaulted the young boy after accusing him of plucking a mango from a tree on their property.

The suspects inflicted severe injuries that reportedly led to his death.

Akua Mansa and Moses Aful, were remanded into custody. They are expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens condemn suspects

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@KobinaHayDad said:

"Wisdom doesn't come with age at all...You fit correct the child by lashing ein bottos small, how you go take stick whack ein head? The old lady for receive the death penalty bruh!!! Ein accomplice for receive some 15-25 for ein role."

@miss_dags wrote:

"Assaulting a child because of mango you didn’t create or produce but because it’s in your compound. Wicked woman."

@Samason25897456 said:

"Asem mpɛ nipa...No matter how provoked you are, do your best to control yourself. We should all be careful when trying to discipline people. You can easily end up like this old woman."

@W2584Kwesi wrote:

"It could be the work of the grandson, not the old woman. I mean, what strength has she to beat the guy she can only accuse; that's all."

@A_Enochgh said:

"This habit of punishing people because of fruits hasn't stopped yet? I suffered this in the hands of a chief and a Jehovah's Witness man for years till I left the area...they don't sell the fruits, but they will punish you seriously even if you try plugging one."

@CwekuMoment wrote:

"It was never about the mango. It was envy that pushed them to do that because the boy got the opportunity to be on TV. Poverty and small village residents can be envious of someone’s new dress and can harm the person. It’s quite unfortunate the boy met such an untimely death."

@DaizzyAshers said:

"I thought grandmothers didn’t play with their grandkids. So at no point did she stop to ask herself, what if it was her own grandson, would she beat him with that stick? Or what if her own grandson went to pick someone’s mango too and got beaten like that, would she be happy?"

Source: YEN.com.gh