The lady who exposed the alleged use of rubber to fry plantain chips on Oheneni Adazoa's show has claimed she is being threatened

This came after the Sompa FM presenter created awareness about the act, which triggered some hawkers to storm the streets to protest

The whistleblower’s outcry has sparked reactions on social media, as some concerned Ghanaians have lashed out at the traders

The saga involving Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa and plantain chip hawkers has intensified as the lady who exposed the use of rubber to fry the snack has broken her silence, claiming that she is being threatened.

Plantain chip sellers protest against Oheneni Adazoa

For days now, there has been rising tension between the lifestyle presenter and the sellers of plantain chips, who protested against her.

It all began when, during one episode of her lifestyle show, Oheneni Adazoa raised awareness about the activities of some Ghanaian traders. She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to expose how plantain chip sellers allegedly melt rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make them crispy.

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with the traders who hit the streets to protest. In a couple of videos that went viral, some sellers were seen demonstrating how they fry their plantains.

UTV Ghana interviewed some hawkers who emphatically stated that they allegedly do not use the rubber. According to one seller, this narrative is destroying her business.

She claimed her family has been eating some, and so there was no way she was going to use that, adding that she has customers outside Ghana whom she has been selling to.

In other videos, some hawkers expressed their displeasure, claiming they use money from their sales to take care of their family, and so Oheneni Adazoa should stop pushing the narrative.

While expressing her opinion, one seller made derogatory remarks concerning Oheneni Adazoa's childlessness. According to her, the presenter has no baby to take care of, and that is the reason why she allegedly wants them jobless.

Watch the TikTok video of the traders' protest:

Oheneni Adazoa's whistleblower claims threats against her

On Monday, March 2, 2026, the lady ( also a seller) who exposed the polythene claim called the hotline of Sompa FM during Oheneni Adazoa's show to complain.

According to her, immediately after the presenter put out her contact number for buyers to reach out to her to purchase her rubber-free product, her colleagues picked it up and allegedly threatened her.

She stated that while some rained insults on her, others claimed they would curse. The whistleblower detailed that the traders said she should have defended them.

Oheneni Adazoa comforted her and pleaded with her to ignore the traders, explaining that no curse can influence her because she did the right thing.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady speaking below:

Reactions to Oheneni and whistleblower’s conversation

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the lady's complaint to Oheneni Adazoa.

Adom wrote:

“It's true. I am also a plantain chip seller, and because of the truth, I said someone threatened me.”

Shebaby wrote:

“I quite remember this rubber plantain chip issue thing has been raised before during Madam Dorkono's show before, which means it's true, most especially the traffic one, it's too hard.”

Lemonade wrote:

“How I wish I could make a voice note to her. This issue is true too. I bought some in traffic, and the rubber was on the plantain.”

JoyNicholas wrote:

“The FDA is supposed to follow this matter, but they are banning alcoholic beverages.”

Plantain seller shames Oheneni Adazoa with childlessness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa broke down after a plantain chip seller shamed her over her struggles with childbirth.

According to the snack seller, the presenter has no child, which is why she was trying to allegedly destroy their business used to feed their families.

Oheneni, who was moved to tears, explained that she might not have a child, but she has a voice and would use it to always speak the truth.

