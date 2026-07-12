Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyepong is reportedly injured after slipping at home in his bathroom

Kenpong is a respected entrepreneur known for diverse ventures and has a significant impact on Ghana's economy

His family requested privacy as he recovers, while social media users express concern and well wishes for his health

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Popular Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) has been admitted to the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after he was injured at his residence.

Reports suggest that the business mogul slipped on a wet bathroom floor while trying to pick an item on a high shelf.

Business mogul Kenpong admitted to Nyaho Medical Centre after he suffered a domestic injury. Photo credit: @KenpongFA

Source: Facebook

The sudden fall led to multiple fractures and a significant head injury.

He was rushed to the Nyaho Medical Centre, where he was still on admission as of the time of publication.

A post on X indicated that medical teams indicated that he is in a stable but serious condition. They indicated that he is being monitored closely.

The founder of the Kenpong Group of Companies recently returned to the country following a trip to Canada and the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Kenpong is a highly respected figure within Ghana’s business community, celebrated for his diverse commercial ventures spanning international trading, construction, sports management, and logistics.

His business empire has contributed significantly to national employment and broader economic activity over the decades.

Kenpong's family formally asked for privacy from the public and media as professionals manage his recovery, adding that further updates regarding his progress will be shared in due course.

Netizens react to Kenpong's injury

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@ebenezer_annani said:

"That's why, when I build my house, I won't use floor tiles; I want the rough floor, but wall tiles. The same thing killed the Labianca woman. We must learn a lesson."

@Mosunmolaobiora wrote:

"Wishing Kennedy Agyapong a speedy recovery. Accidents can happen anywhere; may he receive the best care and regain his full health soon. Get well soon, Ken Agyapong. May God grant him a quick recovery and strength during this difficult time."

@MesopotamianBee said:

"These bathroom tiles eh smh. We for shun dey use them."

@Mosunmolaobiora wrote:

"Ei, life is too fragile. One moment everything is normal, the next you’re in the hospital. Health comes before politics. Regardless of one’s views, everyone deserves compassion in moments like this. Wishing him a smooth recovery cost nothing from his enemies."

@ZumeDenis said:

"Wishing him a rapid recovery."

Source: YEN.com.gh