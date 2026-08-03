Accra High Court Freezes Assets of Dennis Miracles Aboagye Over GH¢55 Million Fraud Probe
- The Accra High Court granted EOCO an order to freeze the assets of NPP's Dennis Miracles Aboagye on August 3, 2026
- Dennis Miracles Aboagye faces scrutiny over alleged financial and procurement irregularities worth about GH¢55 million
- The alleged irregularities occurred during his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation
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The Accra High Court has authorised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze the assets of Dennis Miracles Aboagye while investigations into alleged financial crimes linked to him continue.
The development was highlighted in an X post by Sikaofficial on August 3, 2026, which drew significant attention online.
Dennis Miracles Aboagye under investigation
Aboagye is being probed over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities said to have taken place during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).
The total value of the alleged irregularities stands at approximately GH¢55 million.
The court's decision grants EOCO legal authority to place a hold on his assets for the duration of the ongoing investigation.
Dennis Miracles' assets frozen amid ¢55m probe
Five bank accounts and four landed properties linked to Dennis Miracles Aboagye have been frozen by the court amid an ongoing EOCO investigation.
1. Bank accounts: Five bank accounts belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye.
2. Landed properties: Four landed properties belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye.
The X post below has more details about the court's order to freeze Dennis Miracles Aboagye's assets.
Reactions to Dennis Miracles' asset freeze order
The news triggered a wave of commentary on X, with many Ghanaians expressing strong views about the case.
@XKayOriginigl wrote:
"Ohhhhhh. Miracles aye shi."
@HOME_900 added:
"Arrest all these people."
@KelvinSarkcess4 observed:
"The arrest is becoming more."
@Onemryeboah commented:
"Opana was running his mouth around...well let's see."
@THEBRAVOSPIRIT concluded:
"Miracles akye gu h)."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh