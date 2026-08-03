The Accra High Court granted EOCO an order to freeze the assets of NPP's Dennis Miracles Aboagye on August 3, 2026

Dennis Miracles Aboagye faces scrutiny over alleged financial and procurement irregularities worth about GH¢55 million

The alleged irregularities occurred during his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation

The Accra High Court has authorised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze the assets of Dennis Miracles Aboagye while investigations into alleged financial crimes linked to him continue.

Accra High Court orders EOCO to freeze Dennis Miracles' assets amid investigations into alleged GH¢55m financial irregularities during his tenure. Image credit: iStock/gorodenkoff, Sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The development was highlighted in an X post by Sikaofficial on August 3, 2026, which drew significant attention online.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye under investigation

Aboagye is being probed over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities said to have taken place during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

The total value of the alleged irregularities stands at approximately GH¢55 million.

The court's decision grants EOCO legal authority to place a hold on his assets for the duration of the ongoing investigation.

Dennis Miracles' assets frozen amid ¢55m probe

Five bank accounts and four landed properties linked to Dennis Miracles Aboagye have been frozen by the court amid an ongoing EOCO investigation.

1. Bank accounts: Five bank accounts belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

2. Landed properties: Four landed properties belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The X post below has more details about the court's order to freeze Dennis Miracles Aboagye's assets.

Reactions to Dennis Miracles' asset freeze order

The news triggered a wave of commentary on X, with many Ghanaians expressing strong views about the case.

@XKayOriginigl wrote:

"Ohhhhhh. Miracles aye shi."

@HOME_900 added:

"Arrest all these people."

@KelvinSarkcess4 observed:

"The arrest is becoming more."

@Onemryeboah commented:

"Opana was running his mouth around...well let's see."

@THEBRAVOSPIRIT concluded:

"Miracles akye gu h)."

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Source: YEN.com.gh