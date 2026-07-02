The South African government has rejected diplomatic claims from Ghana, stating that a citizen was killed during recent anti-immigrant protests

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development stated that local police records show the victim died during a business robbery

Authorities confirmed that a tragic incident happened a day before the demonstrations and is being investigated as an extortion-related crime

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The South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has accused the Ghanaian government of spreading inaccurate information regarding recent anti-immigrant protests.

South African Minister Mmamoloko addresses claims over the killing of a Ghanaian man, as Ghana’s Minister Ablakwa faces mounting pressure. Image credit: mmkubayi, S_OkudzetoAblak/X, Nu Times

Source: UGC

According to a report by Briefly.co.za, she strongly disputed diplomatic claims surrounding the death of a Ghanaian national in Cape Town.

Kubayi reportedly reacted directly to a diplomatic notice sent from Accra. While the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed a citizen was fatally shot during irregular migration protests, South African authorities countered the narrative with police logs.

South Africa rejects xenophobic labels

The minister explained that Western Cape law enforcement records show the victim actually died during a business robbery on June 29, 2026, a day before the demonstrations began.

Police confirmed that unknown suspects entered a barbershop on Emms Drive in Nyanga, demanded cash, and shot a 35-year-old male.

Authorities have officially classified the motive as an extortion-related crime rather than political or xenophobic violence. Kubayi maintained that no fatalities occurred during the actual protests on June 30, 2026, where heavy security was deployed to maintain order.

Watch as South Africa's Minister of Justice addresses the nation after the June 30, 2026 anti-immigration protest in the X post below.

Minister knocks Ghana for bypassing diplomatic channels

The minister criticised the Ghanaian authorities for bypassing established diplomatic channels to publish what she described as unsubstantiated narratives.

She concluded that using isolated criminal incidents to label South Africa as xenophobic remains unacceptable to the state.

Nana Aba Anamoah slams South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma over her interview with GHOne TV. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Ghana's Nana Aba slams anti-immigration lead Jacinta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly condemned South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma following her recent interview with GHone TV on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The renowned broadcaster has described the controversial activist as a "bloodthirsty xenophobic creature who has built her public profile on fear and hostility directed at black Africans."

Nana Aba shared her views on Twitter/X on Thursday, July 2, 2026, a day after GHOne TV interviewed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma following her involvement in the March and March anti-immigration protests in South Africa on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh