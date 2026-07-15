The family of 26-year-old physiotherapist Mary Habila announced that her funeral will be held on July 17, 2026, in Kaduna State

Habila was found dead at the Ebonyi State residence of Minister of Works David Umahi on June 27, with reports indicating she was found unclothed

Police investigators are examining the timeline of events at the minister's residence, including when emergency services were contacted

The family of Mary Habila, the 26-year-old physiotherapist who died at the Ebonyi State residence of Nigeria's Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced her funeral arrangements while police investigations into her death continue.

Mary Habila: 26-Year-Old Lady Found Dead in Tinubu Minister David Umahi's House Set to be Buried

Source: Instagram

A funeral notice released by the family confirmed that Habila, who was popularly known as Mara, was born on September 18, 2000, and died on June 27, 2026.

Her funeral service is scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where family members, friends, colleagues, and sympathisers are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Mary Habila dies in David Umahi's house

Habila's death at the minister's official quarters in Uburu, Ebonyi State, has generated significant public attention across Nigeria, partly due to reports that she was found lifeless in a state of undress before being removed from the minister's residence.

Umahi has publicly confirmed that she died at his home, describing her as a physiotherapist seconded from the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences to the Federal Ministry of Works.

The minister has called for a full autopsy to establish the cause of death and urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

Police authorities are aligned with that position, stating that an autopsy is a necessary part of their ongoing inquiry into how the young healthcare professional died.

See the Facebook post about Mary Habila's death and investigations below:

Investigators probe timeline of Mary Habila's death

Sources familiar with the police investigation told SaharaReporters that detectives are scrutinising the sequence of events that unfolded at the minister's residence after Habila was found unresponsive.

Among the questions investigators are seeking to answer is whether Umahi left his country home shortly after the incident, while aides arranged an ambulance.

"Investigators are seeking to establish the actual timeline, including who was present at the residence, what actions were taken after Habila was discovered, and when emergency medical assistance was requested," a source was quoted to have said.

The inquiry focuses on identifying everyone present at the time, understanding the steps taken immediately after the discovery, and determining how long it took before emergency services were alerted.

Public pressure for a transparent and independent investigation has intensified since the circumstances of her death first emerged, with many Nigerians demanding accountability over what happened inside the minister's quarters on the night she died.

Influencer dies after BBL surgery goes wrong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular content creator known as Adriana had died on July 10, 2025, after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at an unlicensed clinic

Surveillance footage captured her entering the facility in the morning before staff transported her to a nearby health centre, where she died.

Authorities raided the clinic on the day of Adriana's death, reportedly discovering proof of unauthorised medical procedures at the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh