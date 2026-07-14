The CID has launched an investigation into the death of businessman Fred Akowuah, who was shot on June 9, 2026

Detectives are working to determine whether the incident of his death involved some foul play, contrary to initial reports

Akowuah was buried on June 25, 2026, following a post-mortem at the Police Hospital in Accra

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters is investigating the death of businessman Fred Akowuah, who died from a gunshot wound at his home in the Airport Residential Area of Accra on Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Detectives are working urgently to establish whether or not Akowuah killed himself.

CID Investigates Death of Accra Businessman Fred Akowuah in Airport Residential Area. Credit: Xorlali Deletsu

Source: Facebook

The Chronicle reported that police sources indicate that Akowuah and his wife had been married for 15 years, having met in the US.

The couple has a 12-year-old son together. Their relationship had, however, deteriorated in the period leading up to the incident, with the pair reportedly living apart following ongoing marital difficulties.

Among the issues that strained the marriage, according to a family source, was Akowuah's alleged fathering of an eight-year-old daughter outside the marriage.

Reports indicated that repeated attempts by Akowuah to either repair the relationship or bring the marriage to a formal end met with little progress.

On the afternoon of June 9, following what sources described as a "gentleman's agreement," the couple convened at their matrimonial home near the Association International School, apparently to resolve their differences. Within roughly two hours of that meeting, a gunshot rang out, and Akowuah was subsequently found dead.

Shortly after the shooting, one of the individuals present at the home reportedly contacted a sibling of the deceased to relay that he had taken his own life.

A Crime Scene Management Team, comprising fingerprint specialists, photographers, ballistic experts and crime laboratory personnel from CID Headquarters, was promptly deployed to the scene to begin forensic examination.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Police Hospital in Accra. Akowuah was buried on June 25, 2026, roughly two weeks after his death.

When family sources were asked why the body was not kept at the morgue for a longer period ahead of burial, they explained that in Akan tradition, when parents lose a child for the first time, the burial proceeds without prolonged delay, regardless of the age of the deceased.

Tribute for Fred Akowuah

Akowuah was a highly respected corporate leader who served with distinction as the Country Director for the Export Trading Group (ETG) in Ghana.

A Facebook post showed George Quayes' full tribute to his long-time friend Fred Akowuah during his funeral on June 25.

Netizens mourn the loss of Fred Akowuah

Source: YEN.com.gh