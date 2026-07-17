Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother MJ on Instagram on July 16, 2026, following the family's announcement of her passing

In her post, Kim credited MJ with giving her her very first job and shaping her work ethic, strength, and confidence as a businesswoman

The reality TV star's tribute sparked an outpouring of love and condolences from celebrities and fans across social media

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Kim Kardashian has broken her silence over the death of her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, sharing a deeply personal tribute on Instagram on July 16, 2026, shortly after her mother Kris Jenner confirmed the loss publicly.

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her late grandmother MJ, sharing heartfelt memories and the profound impact she had on her life and career in an emotional Instagram post. ELLE, kimkardashian/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the post, Kim described MJ as far more than a grandmother, calling her "my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin."

She credited the matriarch who instilled in the entire family a deep respect for togetherness and shared values that she said would endure long after her passing.

The Job That Shaped Kim Kardashian

Kim also shared a formative chapter of her early life in the tribute, indicating that MJ gave her her very first job at a store she ran in San Diego.

She said the experience left a lasting imprint, shaping the work ethic, self-assurance, and sense of purpose that would go on to define her career.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," Kim wrote, describing her grandmother as a steady source of encouragement and a safe haven throughout her life.

She closed the tribute with a request that MJ pass on a hug to those who had gone before her, including her father Robert Kardashian Sr., and expressed certainty that her grandmother was watching over the family, even from a "sneaky finsta account."

The Instagram post below has Kim Kardashian's emotional tribute to her grandmother MJ.

Celebrities react to Kim Kardashian's tribute

The post drew an immediate outpouring of condolences from Kim's followers and fellow celebrities alike.

@lala wrote:

"Love you so much ❤️❤️forever MJ ❤️."

@memejoneses commented:

"🙏🏽🤍."

@mssarahcatharinepaulson said:

"Love you ❤️❤️❤️."

@natashadenona shared:

"Sending you and your family so much love."

@daniella_charleston wrote:

"I'm so sorry for Your loss 🥺 RIP MJ."

Influencer dies from accident on her honeymon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German travel influencer had died nearly three weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a bicycle collision on her honeymoon in northern Italy.

Laura Viktoria Härtig, 30, who had cultivated a following of over 53,000 on Instagram through her travel and outdoor adventure content, passed away on Sunday, July 12.

Her death came 19 days after the crash that cut short what was meant to be one of the most joyful periods of her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh