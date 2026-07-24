Owoahene Acheampong broke the news on Facebook on July 23, 2026, confirming DJ KA's suspension from Kessben FM

Kessben FM management allegedly decided to keep one of their favourite radio presenters off air, drawing both praise and calls for leniency online

Social media users reacted strongly to the suspension, with many weighing in on what the move means for DJ KA's career

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Ghanaian radio personality DJ KA has reportedly been suspended by Kessben FM, with management barring him from broadcasting until further notice.

Kessben FM reportedly suspends DJ KA, as confirmed by Owoahene Acheampong, prompting mixed reactions online. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The news surfaced on Facebook on July 23, 2026, when Owoahene Acheampong shared a post confirming the development. In the post, Acheampong wrote:

"It has been confirmed that DJ KA has been suspended from Kessben FM and will not be on air today. This decision by management shows they are taking the matter seriously. I commend Kessben FM management for acting in the best interest of the station's image and for giving DJ KA time to step back and reflect."

No further details about the reason behind the suspension were made public at the time of the announcement.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the alleged suspension of DJ KA from Kessben FM.

Reactions to DJ KA's alleged suspension

The news quickly drew attention on social media, with Ghanaians weighing in on whether the station made the right call.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Sf Bass said:

"Building an image is tough, but it takes seconds to lose it."

Nconyar Kay said:

"They should pardon him. But this should be a lesson to all Kumasi people who video themselves sleeping with their girlfriends. This can never happen in Dormaa."

Barosky Asisiriwa said:

"Step in the right direction 🤔."

Ohene Kwesi said:

"Good move by management 👏."

Don Crucial Howard said:

"Keep pushing forward, it's the step in the right direction... It is well to see management taking action."

Old DJ KA and Ama Parone clip resurfaces

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that amid the ongoing controversy surrounding DJ KA, an older clip of him alongside Lynx Radio presenter Ama Parone has also resurfaced online.

In the footage, the pair are seen reminiscing over Daddy Lumba's classic song "Odo Ntira," with Parone previously crediting DJ KA for playing a role in launching her broadcasting career.

The clip has drawn renewed attention purely because of DJ KA's current trending status, and is unrelated in content to the allegations surrounding him.

Source: YEN.com.gh