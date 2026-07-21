Saudi Arabia Launches New One-Year Multiple-Entry Visa for Umrah Pilgrims
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- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new multiple-entry Umrah visa allowing pilgrims to visit the Kingdom more than once within a year
- The visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue, with a combined stay of up to 90 days across all visits
- Pilgrims must purchase an approved service package via the Nusuk platform before each individual trip, even if the visa is already active
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has unveiled a new multiple-entry Umrah visa that permits pilgrims to travel to the Kingdom more than once within a single year, with a combined stay of up to 90 days.
The visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue and allows as many entries as the holder wishes to make, subject to ongoing compliance with conditions set by Saudi authorities.
According to Gulf News, the move is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda and its Pilgrim Experience Programme, both aimed at simplifying travel for worshippers and raising service standards.
What pilgrims must do before each visit
Obtaining the visa does not, on its own, grant automatic entry for every trip. Before each separate visit, holders are required to purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform.
That package cannot extend beyond the remaining validity period of the visa at the time of purchase. Pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application prior to arriving in the country.
The visa is deactivated each time a holder departs Saudi Arabia and can only be reactivated once all conditions for the subsequent visit have been met in full.
When the visa cannot be used
The ministry confirmed that the visa will be suspended during the Hajj season, which runs from the first of Dhu Al Qadah through the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah each year, meaning it cannot be used for entry during that period.
It added that the new arrangement gives pilgrims greater flexibility to plan their Umrah visits at their own pace, while consolidating digital tools and on-the-ground services into a single platform to support their journey.
The announcement comes as countries around the world continue to update and publish their own travel and visa requirements for religious and international travel.
Iran names African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had officially designated six African countries among 27 nations worldwide whose citizens may enter the country for tourism without a visa.
Ordinary passport holders from the eligible African countries are permitted to stay for 15 days per visit, with entry allowed once every six months.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh