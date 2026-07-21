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Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new multiple-entry Umrah visa allowing pilgrims to visit the Kingdom more than once within a year

The visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue, with a combined stay of up to 90 days across all visits

Pilgrims must purchase an approved service package via the Nusuk platform before each individual trip, even if the visa is already active

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has unveiled a new multiple-entry Umrah visa that permits pilgrims to travel to the Kingdom more than once within a single year, with a combined stay of up to 90 days.

The visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue and allows as many entries as the holder wishes to make, subject to ongoing compliance with conditions set by Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia launches a multiple-entry Umrah visa, valid for a year with a 90-day stay. Pilgrims must purchase service packages via Nusuk for each visit. Photo credit: Getyy Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf News, the move is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda and its Pilgrim Experience Programme, both aimed at simplifying travel for worshippers and raising service standards.

What pilgrims must do before each visit

Obtaining the visa does not, on its own, grant automatic entry for every trip. Before each separate visit, holders are required to purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform.

That package cannot extend beyond the remaining validity period of the visa at the time of purchase. Pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application prior to arriving in the country.

The visa is deactivated each time a holder departs Saudi Arabia and can only be reactivated once all conditions for the subsequent visit have been met in full.

When the visa cannot be used

The ministry confirmed that the visa will be suspended during the Hajj season, which runs from the first of Dhu Al Qadah through the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah each year, meaning it cannot be used for entry during that period.

It added that the new arrangement gives pilgrims greater flexibility to plan their Umrah visits at their own pace, while consolidating digital tools and on-the-ground services into a single platform to support their journey.

The announcement comes as countries around the world continue to update and publish their own travel and visa requirements for religious and international travel.

Iran names African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had officially designated six African countries among 27 nations worldwide whose citizens may enter the country for tourism without a visa.

Ordinary passport holders from the eligible African countries are permitted to stay for 15 days per visit, with entry allowed once every six months.

Source: YEN.com.gh