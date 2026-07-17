The UK Home Office announced on July 16, 2026 that employers who hire illegal workers could face fines of up to £60,000 per worker or five years in prison

The new law, taking effect from October 1, 2026, extends legal right-to-work checks to gig economy businesses such as food delivery and construction firms for the first time

Immigration Enforcement recorded 256% more arrests in the construction sector in 2025 compared to 2024, stressing the scale of illegal working in the industry

The United Kingdom government has announced sweeping new penalties for employers who knowingly hire workers without legal permission to work in the country, with the changes set to take effect from 1 October 2026.

The United Kingdom (UK) under PM Keir Starmer announce new laws imposing fines of up to £60,000 and potential jail time for employers hiring illegal workers. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

The UK Home Office shared the announcement on Instagram on July 16, 2026, confirming that businesses caught employing illegal workers could be hit with fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, equivalent to roughly GHS 570,000 or approximately $78,000, or face up to five years in prison.

New UK rules target the gig economy

One of the most significant aspects of the incoming legislation is its extension to gig economy businesses, a sector that has until now largely operated outside the scope of existing right-to-work obligations.

Food delivery platforms, courier services, and similar flexible-arrangement employers will be required for the first time to verify that every worker they engage has lawful immigration status and permission to work in the UK.

Traditional employers have long been subject to such checks, but the government says the rapid growth of platform-based work created a loophole that is now being closed.

Under the new law, verifying a worker's right to work will be a legal obligation for all employers, regardless of the nature of the working arrangement.

The announcement follows a significant escalation in enforcement activity over the past year. According to the Home Office, Immigration Enforcement made 256% more arrests in the construction sector in 2025 compared to 2024.

Arrests in distribution and delivery services rose by 217% over the same period, figures the government says reflect the severity of illegal working abuse in those industries.

The scale of these numbers has drawn attention to the sectors most at risk, with construction and gig delivery work identified as areas where checks have historically been inconsistent or absent altogether.

The Instagram post below shares more details about the new UK fines for employers who hire illegal immigrants.

Public Reacts to UK's new crackdown

The announcement prompted a lively debate online, with many social media users sharing strong views on the policy.

chad_herb_martini said:

"Can we fine the government £60k each time they usher in an illegal immigrant? That would go some way atleast to cover the average £106k cost to the tax payer."

strikingblue said:

"Finally."

joanne_phillips70 said:

"I thought it already was a legal requirement to check that workers were legally entitled to work here? Silly me!"

rudee472021 said: "Come to Southall UK they are everywhere!"

spike.walker.577 said:

"why not stop the illegals coming into the country in the first place?"

UK publishes Skilled Worker visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK released a breakdown of the fees required to apply for a Skilled Worker visa.

The government explained that the total cost depends on where an applicant is applying from and the length of the visa being sought.

The information, published on the UK government website, shows that applicants may pay anywhere between £819 and £1,865 in application fees alone.

Source: YEN.com.gh