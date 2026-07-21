Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada introduced a national cap of 309,670 study permit applications for 2026, affecting African applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

Canada now requires a Provincial Attestation Letter for undergraduate and college programme applicants, with exceptions for postgraduate students

The Canadian government raised financial proof requirements and updated its Post-Graduation Work Permit policy to reflect labour market priorities

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has rolled out sweeping changes to its study permit system for 2026, with the reforms carrying direct implications for prospective students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African nations.

The reforms were reported on Sunday, 19 July 2026, by The Nation. Canadian authorities cited a sharp rise in study permit applications from the African continent in recent years as a primary driver of the policy shift, noting that the surge had placed mounting pressure on housing and public services.

Canada imposes a 309,670 cap on study permits for 2026 Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's new study permit cap

For 2026, Canada will consider a maximum of 309,670 study permit applications under a newly introduced national cap. The ceiling means provinces and designated learning institutions now operate within fixed allocation quotas, making early applications and well-prepared files more critical than before.

Undergraduate and college applicants must now attach a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) to their permit application. The document, issued by the province or territory where the chosen institution is located, confirms that the applicant falls within the approved intake quota. IRCC will not process applications submitted without a valid PAL or TAL.

Students applying for master's or doctoral programmes are exempt from this requirement. Canada has framed the exemption as part of a broader strategy to attract highly skilled researchers and professionals, with postgraduate applicants retaining access to a simpler process and established routes to permanent residency.

Higher financial thresholds and work permit reforms

The minimum financial proof required to obtain a study permit has also been raised. Applicants must now show they can cover tuition, travel, living expenses, and all associated costs for the full duration of their studies without relying on employment income in Canada. The revised threshold took effect from September 2025 and will be reviewed annually.

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) framework has been restructured to align more closely with current labour market demands. The updated policy prioritises graduates from programmes in healthcare, technology, engineering, skilled trades, and social services.

Students who complete qualifications in these high-demand fields are expected to benefit from stronger employment prospects and more direct pathways to permanent residency.

What African applicants must do

Despite the tighter conditions, Canada continues to rank among the world's most sought-after study destinations, particularly for African students drawn by its academic reputation, post-study opportunities, multicultural environment, and political stability.

The cumulative weight of these changes means applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and comparable countries must begin the application process earlier than before, secure institutional confirmation promptly, and present stronger financial documentation to remain competitive under the new framework.

Canada seeks skilled workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced it was seeking French speakers to work in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the move was aimed at recruiting skilled professionals for key sectors to help boost Canada's economy.

Source: YEN.com.gh