The African Union Commission issued a formal statement on July 23, 2026, condemning the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa

AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called on South African authorities to act immediately and on law enforcement to identify those responsible

The African Union Commission confirmed the issue will be placed on the agenda of the next Assembly of Heads of State and Government

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The African Union (AU) has formally condemned the recent surge of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, describing the violence as unacceptable and incompatible with the principles of African solidarity.

African Union condemns xenophobic attacks on migrants in South Africa, demanding accountability. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf issued the statement on Thursday, July 23, 2026, calling on South African authorities to act swiftly, restore order and guarantee the safety of all affected communities.

AU Calls for Immediate Action

The Commission said it was deeply troubled by reports of violence, intimidation and property destruction targeting African migrants in South Africa.

Youssouf stressed that no African should be subjected to discrimination or harm on account of their nationality, and called for thorough investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The Chairperson also appealed to political leaders, civil society organisations and community groups to reject rhetoric that fuels hatred and division, urging a collective commitment to peaceful coexistence.

He noted that the AU's Agenda 2063, which envisions a united and integrated continent, cannot be realised in an environment where xenophobia is allowed to take hold.

The continental body further emphasised that protecting the rights and dignity of African citizens is a shared responsibility among all member states, not just the country where incidents occur.

Issue to Feature at AU Summit

The AU confirmed that xenophobia and the protection of migrants will be placed on the agenda of the next Assembly of Heads of State and Government, where African leaders are expected to deliberate on long-term strategies to address the root causes of the violence and strengthen safeguards for migrants across the continent.

The latest unrest has prompted concern among several African governments, which have been closely monitoring developments.

Ghana is among the countries that have expressed alarm over the safety of their nationals living in South Africa.

The renewed attacks have intensified calls across the continent for coordinated action on xenophobia, with the AU reaffirming that every African has the right to live, work and move freely within the continent without fear of violence or discrimination based on nationality.

The Facebook post reporting on the AU reaction to xenophobic attacks in South Africa is below.

Ghana's Formal Request to African Union

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana's formal request to the African Union regarding the urgent need to address xenophobic attacks in South Africa at the next AU Summit.

With escalating tensions and the potential for significant implications on African solidarity and integration, the stakes could not be higher for the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh