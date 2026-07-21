The Police arrested 10 suspects during an intelligence-led operation at an apartment in Mataheko-Afienya

The group was allegedly coordinated by a Nigerian national named Francis Olayi Ojo, according to police

CID Director General COP Lydia Donkor announced the arrests at a press briefing on July 21, 2026

Ten suspects have been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following an intelligence-led operation targeting alleged internet fraud activities in the Mataheko-Afienya area of the Tema Region.

A major cybercrime crackdown announced by COP Lydia Donkoh leads to the arrest of 10 mostly Nigerian nationals accused of involvement in internet fraud activities. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Donkor, shared the arrests during a press briefing held on July 21, 2026, where she provided significant updates on major cases currently under investigation.

Officers from the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (RPID) stormed an apartment that investigators believe served as an operational hub for the group.

The suspects were apprehended on the premises, and police say their activities were allegedly orchestrated by a Nigerian national identified as Francis Olayi Ojo. Investigations into the full scope of the operation remain ongoing.

The arrest of ten individuals at a single location points to what authorities describe as a coordinated fraud network rather than isolated criminal activity.

The Facebook post below has the full Ghana Police press briefing on the arrest of the ten suspects over alleged internet fraud operations.

React to the arrests of alleged fraudsters

News of the crackdown drew widespread praise from members of the public, with many commending the Ghana Police Service for its intervention.

Amos Nartey said:

"Please add the owner of the apartment to the arrested people."

Jamal Ahmed Dicko said:

"I always commend the Ghana Police for swift intervention as far as crimes are concerned. God bless you Police Service, especially the Cyber Crime department."

Derricko Plumbing said:

"Good job Ghana Police, and always let the law system work 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏."

Abekah Emmanuel Snr said:

"Police is our friend indeed, keep the good work."

Papa Bosu said:

"Please keep an eye on the East Legon - Adjiringanor Rd. The crime rate over there is very high. The robbers have been snatching people's motorbikes, etc."

4 Police arrested for unlawfully taking monies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that four Nigerian police officers are facing orderly room trial and possible dismissal after they allegedly extorted ₦53,000 from the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu (SAN).

Reports shared by pulsenigeria247 on Instagram on July 21, 2026, indicated that the officers set up an unauthorised checkpoint in Abuja before stopping and extorting the anti-corruption body's chief.

Source: YEN.com.gh