Ghana's Attorney General directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the Sedina Tamakloe Attionu acquittal

The Court of Appeal unanimously acquitted the former MASLOC CEO, who had been convicted in absentia on corruption-related offences

Tamakloe's lawyer said the appellate court focused primarily on a defective charge sheet used by the prosecution throughout the trial

Ghana's Attorney General has moved swiftly to challenge the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) chief executive Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, directing the Director of Public Prosecutions to file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court with immediate effect.

In a press release dated July 30, 2026, the Attorney General's office also announced it would seek a stay of execution of the appellate court's judgment pending the outcome of that appeal.

Ghana Attorney General Appeals Court of Appeal Ruling Acquitting Former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe

Source: Facebook

The statement made clear that the state had actively opposed the appeal at the Court of Appeal level, filing written submissions arguing the appeal lacked merit and should be dismissed.

"The Attorney-General remains committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed."

Earlier on July 30, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal composed of Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe, and Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo unanimously set aside Tamakloe Attionu's conviction.

She had originally been found guilty in absentia by the High Court on April 16, 2024, on 78 counts covering conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act, and was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The appellate court held that the prosecution had not established its case beyond reasonable doubt, and further found that the trial judge failed to uphold the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the accused.

Defence Cites Defective Charge Sheet

Speaking to Class News shortly after the ruling, Tamakloe Attionu's lawyer, Enoch Deegbe, said the Court of Appeal's decision rested chiefly on the defective nature of the charge sheet used throughout the prosecution.

His legal team had advanced three grounds of appeal, including concerns about the absence of a proper prima facie determination and substantive challenges to the trial court's judgment, but the panel concentrated its reasoning on the flawed charge sheet.

The case also involves co-accused Daniel Axim, who was sentenced to five years in prison. Axim has remained on bail since January 2026 following a Supreme Court order granted pending his own appeal.

He had served close to two years of his sentence before that release. With the state now seeking to overturn the acquittal of Tamakloe Attionu at the Supreme Court level, the status of Axim's parallel appeal and its relationship to the broader proceedings remains unresolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh