South Africa confirmed that over 53,000 illegal immigrants have been processed for deportation or repatriation

The figure emerged after authorities intensified their crackdown on illegal migration across the country

Citi 97.3 FM shared the update on Instagram on July 12, 2026

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South Africa has processed more than 53,000 undocumented foreign nationals for deportation or repatriation since the government stepped up its efforts to tackle illegal migration in the country.

South Africa process over 53,000 illegal immigrants for deportation in a recent crackdown. Image credit: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Source: UGC

The figures were made public by the South African government and shared on Instagram by Citi 97.3 FM on July 12, 2026, drawing widespread attention to the scale of the ongoing crackdown.

South Africa's migration crackdown

The numbers signal a significant escalation in how authorities are handling undocumented immigrants.

The South African government has been under mounting pressure to address concerns around illegal migration, with officials pointing to the operation as evidence of a firmer stance on border control and immigration enforcement.

The 53,000-plus figure covers individuals who have been processed for either formal deportation back to their countries of origin or voluntary repatriation, suggesting a dual-track approach to managing the large volume of cases.

The Instagram post below provides more details about South Africa's latest anti-illegal immigration crackdown.

South Africa has long been a destination for migrants from across the African continent, drawn by its relatively stronger economy.

The country has, however, seen growing tensions around immigration in recent months, with communities and political groups calling on the government to act more decisively on undocumented residents.

KNUST advises staff and students to avoid travel to South Africa due to protests targeting foreigners, citing safety concerns amid escalating violence. Image credit: KNUST, University of Ghana

Source: UGC

KNUST bans all travel to South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has placed a ban on all travel to South Africa by its staff and students, following escalating demonstrations against foreign nationals in the southern African country.

The renowned Kumasi-based university published an official press release on its Instagram page on July 13, 2026, warning its entire community to hold off on any planned trips to South Africa for the time being.

According to the university, management has been closely tracking the situation unfolding in South Africa, where protests directed at foreign nationals have created significant disruptions to public life, resulted in property damage, and in some cases, turned violent.

Source: YEN.com.gh