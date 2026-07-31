An exclusive audio shared by Accra FM alleges that organisers secretly transported Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's remains in a white pickup truck

The unidentified speaker claimed a hearse was used as a decoy while the body was moved through a back entrance of the funeral home

The Ghana Police reportedly intercepted the hearse, but the audio alleges the body had already reached the funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota

An exclusive audio recording circulated by Accra FM has added a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the transportation of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body to his funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota.

Audio allegedly unveils how Apostle Kantanka's body was secretly moved despite hearse interception. Image credit: Kantanka FM, Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

The recording features an unidentified man who claims to give an account of how the late inventor's remains were moved following reports that the Ghana Police had intercepted a hearse carrying the body.

How the body was allegedly transported

According to the speaker in the audio, those organising the funeral received prior intelligence that Kwadwo Safo Akofena had deployed individuals to intercept the hearse intended to transport the body from the funeral transition.

In response, the organisers reportedly devised a contingency plan to ensure the remains reached the venue without disruption.

The narrator alleged that the body was quietly removed through a back entrance of the funeral home and loaded into a white pickup truck, the same vehicle that later appeared in a viral video that circulated online.

The official hearse, he claimed, then continued on its route as a deliberate decoy, giving the impression the body was still on board.

By the time the Ghana Police stopped the hearse, the speaker alleged, the remains had already been delivered safely to the funeral venue in Gomoa Mpota via the pickup truck.

The recording has nonetheless generated significant public debate, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the claims and questioning the circumstances that led to what the narrator described as an elaborate diversion.

The development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the funeral, succession, and legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the renowned inventor, industrialist, and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, whose passing has dominated national conversations in Ghana.

The X post showing the audio is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh