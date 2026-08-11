Nicolas Mondani Oleko, a 32-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, appeared in federal court in North Dakota following a grand jury indictment

Oleko faces one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud linked to a business email compromise scheme targeting an auction company

The FBI is investigating the case, which is being prosecuted under the US Department of Justice's newly created National Fraud Enforcement Division

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A 32-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been arraigned in a United States federal court after a grand jury returned an indictment against him for his alleged role in a business email fraud scheme worth over $113,000 (GHS1,329,055).

US-based DR Congo national Nicolas Mondani Oleko is charged in a $113K business email fraud case in North Dakota. Photo source: Kevin Carter/Getty Images, Valleynewslive/Krisana

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Mondani Oleko appeared before the District of North Dakota court following charges of wire fraud and bank fraud.

In a press release from the US Attorney's Office on Monday, August 10, 2026, the indictment alleges that Oleko, while living in North Dakota, participated in and assisted a business email compromise scheme that caused an auction business to lose $113,050.

How the alleged fraud scheme worked

According to the indictment, the alleged fraud targeted an auction business based in Asheville, North Carolina, which had sold furniture, silver, and historical artefacts on behalf of an 80-year-old art dealer.

After the sale concluded, the business reportedly sent a settlement statement to the dealer via email.

An unknown party then allegedly impersonated the dealer using a near-identical email address, substituting the letter "o" with the numeral "0," and redirected wire payment instructions to a Wells Fargo account held by Oleko's company, Mondani LLC.

On 21 December 2023, the auction business reportedly transferred USD 113,050 to what it believed was the dealer's legitimate account.

The money instead landed in Mondani LLC's account, and within hours, USD 112,240.80 was withdrawn, including transfers of USD 40,000, USD 15,000, and USD 10,000 moved into a personal account allegedly belonging to Oleko and his wife.

When FBI agents questioned Oleko at his Fargo apartment in April 2024, he reportedly acknowledged that he was the owner of Mondani LLC and claimed the large money transfer came as a surprise.

He is reported to have later told investigators he had been struggling with debt and used the funds to settle outstanding obligations, adding that he did not believe he had acted wrongly.

Investigators examining Oleko's phone allegedly found that on the day the money arrived, he had searched for the auction business's net worth and "15% of 100k".

The following day, searches on the same device included the auction business's name alongside the question, "What happened when they blocked your bank account?"

The indictment further referenced a WhatsApp message received on Oleko's phone in January 2024 reading "Take your 20% and send the rest," accompanied by a screenshot of the $113,050 deposit and an audio message containing what prosecutors describe as apparent threats, indicating that additional individuals may have participated in the scheme.

Business email compromise fraud typically involves criminals intercepting or impersonating legitimate email communications between businesses to redirect payments into fraudulent accounts.

The US Attorney's Office, led by Nicholas W. Chase, confirmed that Oleko's indictment covers his direct involvement in and facilitation of such a scheme against an unnamed auction business.

The FBI is handling the investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Greenley is leading the prosecution.

DOJ's new Fraud Division backing the case

The case is being handled under the umbrella of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, which the Department of Justice established on 7 April 2026.

The division was created specifically to investigate and prosecute fraud committed against the American public, forming part of a broader government initiative chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programmes.

As part of their advisory alongside the announcement, the US Attorney's Office urged both public and private organisations to tighten internal payment processes, particularly for large transactions.

Businesses were specifically advised to verify any changes to vendor banking details through trusted channels that fall outside email communication entirely.

It is important to note that the charges and allegations in the indictment are accusations only and that Oleko is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

The Nsuta Circuit Court jails Ghanaian pastor Stephen Yaw Gyamfi 10 years for defrauding a teacher of GHS78,800 in a fake Malaysia job scheme. Photo source: AnnaStills, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian pastor jailed for defrauding teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the sentencing of Pastor Stephen Yaw Gyamfi, who was jailed for 10 years after fraudulently collecting GHC78,800 from a teacher in a fake job scheme aimed at securing employment in Malaysia.

The case underscored the heartbreaking reality of trust being exploited, particularly by a figure within the community who was expected to guide and uplift others.

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Source: YEN.com.gh