A video of Dr Dramani Bukari's November 2025 interview on Joy Prime TV circulated widely after news of his death broke on August 11

In the interview, the NPA Deputy Chief Executive spoke candidly about Chairman Wontumi and the Akonta Mining controversy over water pollution

The circumstances surrounding the late government official's death in London have not been confirmed, with details still emerging

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A November 2025 interview featuring Dr Dramani Bukari, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has resurfaced online following reports of his sudden passing, drawing renewed attention to his outspoken remarks about illegal mining in Ghana.

The interview of Dr Dramani Bukari, discussing Chairman Wontumi and the Akonta Mining controversy, gains attention following his untimely death in London. Image credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The interview, which aired on Joy Prime TV, showed Dr Bukari seated alongside NPP stalwart Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency.

The two discussed the government's ongoing efforts to address the galamsey crisis, with Dr Bukari singling out the Akonta Mining controversy and its central figure, Chairman Wontumi.

Dr Bukari's on Wontumi and water pollution

In the interview, Dr Bukari spoke with notable conviction about why the Akonta Mining case had captured public outrage.

"Chairman Wontumi's case became so notorious that when Ghanaians were hurting because their water was being polluted, he was brandishing gold on live TV," he said.

"You wouldn't expect anyone to turn a blind eye to someone like that."

His co-panelist, Hon. Kokofu, offered a more cautious perspective on the government's room to manoeuvre.

"The problem we're facing is that this government has succeeded in making gold the anchor of the economy," Kokofu noted.

"So, if a state of emergency is triggered, it will come as a [Expletive] to our economy."

The full interview of the late Deputy NPA boss, Dr Dramani Bukari, is available in the YouTube post below.

Dr Dramani Bukari dies in London

The video began circulating widely after reports emerged on August 11 confirming Dr Bukari's demise.

He is understood to have died in London, though the cause and full circumstances surrounding his passing have not been officially confirmed, with details still emerging at the time of publication.

The resurfacing of the interview prompted many Ghanaians to revisit Dr Bukari's contributions to public discourse, particularly his willingness to speak directly about powerful figures linked to the country's galamsey problem.

The Akonta Mining controversy has remained one of the most politically charged environmental issues in Ghana, with critics long arguing that those responsible faced insufficient accountability even as communities suffered the consequences of polluted water sources.

After months of public discussion and efforts by individuals, including Dramani, the case has finally reached the prosecution stage. Today, Chairman Wontumi, who has also been linked to Akonta Mining, has been subjected to the full rigours of the law. Based on the evidence presented before the court, he has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The YouTube video below captures the late Dr Dramani Bukari shedding tears as he paid an emotional tribute to the late Hon. Alhaji Muniru following the helicopter crash.

Profile of late Dr Dramani Bukari

YEN.com.gh earlier published that Dr Dramani Bukari, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), had reportedly died in London.

Joy News reported that Dr Bukari passed away in London on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed as of the time of publication, with further details still emerging.

Dr Bukari was an energy and climate-change expert with more than 16 years of experience spanning sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, research, consultancy and development programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh