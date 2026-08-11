Donald Trump has sent a strong message to FIFA amid calls for Gianni Infantino to step down as president

UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF have accused Infantino of breaking their trust “through deception” over a failed plan to sell World Cup stakes

FIFA’s next presidential election is scheduled for March 2027, with Infantino reportedly seeking a third term at the helm of world football

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Donald Trump has thrown his support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, warning football's governing body that removing him would be a grave error with serious financial consequences.

The US president made his position clear on Truth Social as pressure continues to mount on the 56-year-old FIFA chief.

Donald Trump sends a warning to FIFA of serious repercussions should Gianni Infantino step down as president. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump's message amid Infantino's crisis

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social:

"FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino," the US president began.

"He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Trump's intervention comes after UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF accused Infantino of breaking their trust.

Why Gianni Infantino is facing FIFA pressure

According to The Guardian, the three confederations criticised Infantino over a proposal to sell $4.2 billion worth of World Cup commercial stakes to private equity investors.

The plan, which reportedly involved a group including Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, was eventually abandoned.

The confederations accused Infantino of acting unilaterally and putting personal interests ahead of football's collective leadership. They called for an independent review of his conduct.

UEFA subsequently announced it would boycott FIFA competitions while Infantino remains president, while Norwegian FA chief Lise Klaveness also called for his resignation.

FIFA responded by condemning what it described as a "concerted and ongoing effort" to undermine the organisation and its president, per Sky Sports.

Gianni Infantino is eyeing a third term in office despite growing calls for his resignation. Photo by Gabriel Aponte.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino still has support across football

The embattled FIFA boss' position remains far from universally opposed.

Mexico's football federation broke ranks with CONCACAF to support him, joining Argentina, Qatar, Paraguay, Morocco and Egypt among those backing his continued leadership.

The controversy has also been complicated by allegations involving a female UEFA employee and a reported departure payment linked to an alleged relationship with Infantino during his time as UEFA general secretary.

The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 2027, leaving Infantino's future as one of football's biggest unresolved political questions.

South African minister backs Infantino

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa’s sports minister had urged African football associations to maintain their support for Gianni Infantino amid growing pressure on the FIFA president.

Infantino travelled to Morocco for crisis talks after his proposal to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup sparked fierce opposition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh