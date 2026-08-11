Lil Win has explained why he asked his director to contact Agya Koo for a role in his new movie

Agya Koo says he did not know the production belonged to Lil Win until he arrived on set

Their latest link-up appears to have put to rest long-running rumours that the two Kumawood stars were not on good terms

Ghanaian actors Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, have drawn attention after linking up on the set of an upcoming movie.

Agya Koo and Lil Win work together on a new movie after years of alleged ‘beef’. Image credit: Lil Win, Official Agya Koo, Pokutv1

Source: Facebook

The moment has generated interest not only because of their status in Kumawood but also because the two actors have, over the years, been rumoured within the industry to have had differences.

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Their latest appearance together, however, appears to have squashed those claims as both stars openly expressed respect and admiration for each other.

Lil Win explained Agya Koo invitation

Lil Win said that he deliberately asked his director to contact Agya Koo instead of calling the veteran actor himself.

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According to him, he feared Agya Koo might refuse to take payment if the request came directly from him.

“I asked my director to call Agya Koo because if I had called him myself, he might have said he wouldn’t charge me. I’m proud to be in the same movie with our legend.”

Lil Win’s remarks suggested there was no bad blood between them, contrary to some of the rumours that have followed their relationship in the movie industry.

Agya Koo returned the respect

Agya Koo also disclosed that he initially had no idea the production belonged to Lil Win until he arrived on set.

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He added that even if Lil Win had personally contacted him, he would still have accepted the invitation once he was available.

“I never knew it was Lil Win’s movie until I came to the set, but even if he had personally called me and I had the time, I would still have made myself available.”

The veteran actor further encouraged Ghanaians to patronise the movie when it is released.

With both actors publicly showing respect for each other, their latest collaboration has seemingly ended speculation about tension between two of Kumawood’s biggest personalities.

Agya Koo fired back at Lil Win

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo responded to Lil Win’s claims of irrelevance, calling him a noisy artist, reminding him of his legendary status in Kumawood.

Lil Win called Agya Koo an “Old King” during a radio interview, saying the veteran now performs at funerals and is no longer relevant in today’s movie industry.

Social media users weighed in on the feud, with many defending Agya Koo as a legend and criticising Lil Win for disrespecting a pioneer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh