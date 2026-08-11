The Gbese Traditional Council officially appointed Ms Naomi Borley Alabi as Curator of the Oobake Experience at the Second Homowo Festival and Business Summit in Newark, New Jersey

The lawyer and cultural advocate is the daughter of Professor Joshua Alabi, current Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra

Her appointment recognised her role in conceptualising and organising the Oobake Experience as a platform for promoting Ga culture among younger generations

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A Ghanaian lawyer and cultural advocate has received a prestigious traditional appointment recognising her dedication to preserving and promoting Ga heritage on the global stage.

The Gbese Traditional Council appoints Naomi Borley Alabi as Curator of the Oobake Experience, honouring her role in promoting Ga culture globally. Image credit: Prof. Joshua Alabi/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Gbese Traditional Council formally appointed Ms Naomi Borley Alabi, Esq. as Curator of the Oobake Experience during the Second Homowo Festival and Business Summit, held in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

The development was shared on X by CDR AFRICA on 11 August 2026.

Naomi Alabi's role in promoting Ga culture

The appointment acknowledges Alabi's sustained efforts to bring Ga culture into contemporary and youth-oriented spaces.

She is credited with conceptualising and organising the Oobake Experience, an initiative designed to make traditional Ga heritage accessible and relevant to younger audiences both at home and in the diaspora.

As curator, she will play a central role in shaping how the Oobake Experience is presented and developed, bridging the gap between centuries-old Ga traditions and modern cultural expression.

Who is Naomi Borley Alabi?

Beyond her cultural work, Ms Naomi Borley Alabi also serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of Finance and Administration at the Ghana Tourism Development Company, a position that places her at the intersection of culture, heritage, and national development.

She is the daughter of Professor Joshua Alabi, a prominent Ghanaian academic and politician.

Professor Alabi served as the inaugural Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra between 2012 and 2016.

He currently serves the Government of Ghana as Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC, a state bank.

The X post below provides more details about the appointment of Ms Naomi Borley Alabi as the curator of the Oobake Experience.

Naomi Borley Alabi's plush mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naomi Borley Alabi, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited (GTDC), has courted attention after footage of her plush residence emerged on social media.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson paid a courtesy visit to Naomi Borley Alabi's private residence for a special meeting.

The meeting also centred on a special discussion about the development of the Ghanaian creative industry as a tool for promoting tourism and economic growth.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh