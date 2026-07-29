The US Embassy in Ghana issued an important travel reminder to US citizens and dual nationals on Tuesday, July 29, 2026

The Embassy warned that dual national US citizens cannot use a foreign passport to apply for an ESTA, as DHS routinely denies or cancels such applications

Ghanaian-Americans and other dual nationals living in Ghana were urged to renew expired US passports before travelling to the United States

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The US Embassy in Ghana has issued a public service announcement reminding American citizens and dual nationals of a key legal requirement: anyone holding US citizenship must use a valid US passport to enter and leave the United States.

Major update for travellers as the US Embassy in Ghana warns dual nationals to enter their country on a US passport. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Embassy shared the notice on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, targeting US citizens living in or travelling through Ghana, including those who hold dual nationality.

Foreign passports not allowed for ESTA

A key point raised in the announcement concerns the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

The Embassy made clear that dual national US citizens are not permitted to use a foreign passport when applying for an ESTA.

According to the statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) routinely denies or cancels ESTA applications submitted by individuals who hold US citizenship, regardless of which other nationality they also carry.

The rule applies to all US citizens without exception, including children who were born with dual nationality.

Passport renewal reminder for Ghanaian-Americans

The US Embassy also reminded US citizens residing abroad, including those based in Ghana, to check the validity of their US passports well ahead of any planned trip to America.

Anyone whose passport has already expired or is approaching its expiry date was advised to begin the renewal process before booking travel.

The announcement also highlighted a general travel rule: passports are typically required to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of entry into a foreign country.

The Instagram post of the US Embassy in Ghana's warning to dual nationals is below:

US shares update on visa validity, stay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the clarification from the US regarding visitor visa stay periods, emphasising that the duration of stay was determined by a Customs and Border Protection officer rather than the visa expiration date.

This important update served as a critical reminder for international travellers, especially those from Africa, who may be misunderstanding the rules governing their visit to the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh