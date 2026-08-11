A Circuit Court in Adentan granted businessman George Essandoh an interim injunction against a blogger known as Wicked Blogger Gh on 3rd August 2026

The blogger allegedly made false and misleading publications about Essandoh without his consent, damaging his reputation and business relationships

Wicked Blogger Gh has been given 10 days to enter an appearance or face further legal consequences over his alleged actions against the businessman

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A Ghanaian businessman has secured a court order barring a blogger from publishing content about him, in a case that is drawing widespread attention across social media.

Ghanaian businessman George Essandoh secures a court injunction against Wicked Blogger Gh. Photo source: alvarez/Getty Images, Jason marz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

George Essandoh, whose address is listed as Room YH03, Cargo Dor at the Accra International Airport, filed suit against a blogger operating under the name "Wicked Blogger Ghana" at the Adentan Circuit Court.

The case, assigned Suit No. GR/AD/CC/C5/0007/2026, centres on allegations that the blogger repeatedly made false, misleading, and unauthorised publications about Essandoh that caused significant harm to both his personal reputation and business interests.

Prominent Ghanaian blogger and freelance journalist Ameyaw Debrah shared the details of the court order on Facebook on Tuesday, 11th August 2026, bringing the case to public attention.

Court issues injunction against Wicked Blogger Gh

Circuit Court Judge H/H Angela Attachie issued the order of interim injunction on August 3, 2026, following an affidavit deposed by Charles Kwesi Oppong of Obeng-Sakyi & Company, filed on 28th July 2026. Essandoh was represented by attorney Maxwell Delali Amuzu, Esq.

The injunction prohibits the defendant from making any further publications about Essandoh or his business, whether in writing, online, or through any other medium.

This includes posts that repeat, expand upon, or restate the allegedly false claims.

The order was signed by Registrar Aggie-Aimee Neequaye and is valid for 10 days, within which the blogger must enter an appearance or face the full rigours of the law.

This is not the first time the businessman has taken action against the blogger.

Essandoh previously petitioned the Cyber Security Authority over alleged harassment linked to the same publications.

Businessman George Essandoh's allegations against Wicked Blogger

According to the petition, George Essandoh alleged that Wicked Blogger and some individuals allegedly influenced by the false publications have been harassing him.

The Ghanaian businessman believed the harassment was coordinated and intentional rather than isolated incidents.

He argued that the publication being circulated online was designed to paint him in a negative light and affected his reputation, business operations, customer confidence, and relationships with partners.

The businessman expressed frustration at the pace at which harmful content can spread digitally, stressing that unchecked online behaviour carries real consequences for individuals and businesses alike.

He urged the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to treat the matter with urgency and use its mandate to intervene.

Beyond the CSA petition, the businessman also reported the matter to the National Security apparatus and the Cyber Crime Unit for further investigations.

The Facebook post detailing Ghanaian businessman George Essandoh's legal case against Wicked Blogger is below:

Businessman's injunction against Wicked Blogger stirs reactions

The news sparked lively debate online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the responsibilities that come with blogging and the boundaries of free expression.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of reactions below:

Saint Awelo said:

"Some of the so called bloggers are tarnishing peoples reputation and brands all in the name of blogging, this is good to go and I hope it will set an example for the others."

Mickey O Nyarko wrote:

"Hopefully they don't come and publish any false information about you and your business. We need to test their facts, if indeed they have proof, let's check it."

Nyame Ye said:

"I like this, fb monetisation is making a lot of people loose their minds."

Court orders NPP communicator KOKA's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about NPP communicator KOKA, as the Accra Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear to face serious criminal charges.

The situation escalated when the political activist allegedly threatened EOCO staff in a video, igniting public outrage and leading to swift action from the authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh