Dr Dramani Bukari, Acting Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, has reportedly passed away

Joy News reported that Bukari died in London, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unconfirmed as of August 11, 2026

Bukari held a PhD in Sustainable Energy Technologies and brought over 16 years of experience in energy and climate policy to his role

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Dr Dramani Bukari, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has reportedly died in London.

Joy News reported that Dr Bukari passed away in London on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death had not been confirmed as of the time of publication, with further details still emerging.

Profile of the late NPA Deputy CEO, Dr Dramani Bukari, who died in London. Photo credit: The NPA & Dr Dramani Bukari/LinkedIn.

Source: Facebook

Who was Dr Dramani Bukari?

Dr Bukari was an energy and climate-change expert with more than 16 years of experience spanning sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, research, consultancy and development programmes.

Before joining the NPA, he served as the Director of Partnerships, Entrepreneurship and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), a position he held from January 2022 to February 2025.

At the GCIC, he oversaw entrepreneurship training, strategic partnerships, access to finance for supported businesses, policy research and advocacy, as well as technical assistance for entrepreneurs working on climate and sustainable-development solutions.

He also played a key role in fundraising, investor-readiness support, project monitoring and donor reporting.

Dr Bukari's career at the NPA

Dr Bukari became the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NPA in February 2025.

In that role, he contributed to the regulation and development of Ghana's downstream petroleum sector, including issues relating to petroleum pricing, taxation and market stability.

He also chaired the Infrastructure and Technology Sub-committee under the government's 24-hour economy initiative, where he was involved in assessing downstream operations at major fuel installations, including the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) and the Sentuo Oil Refinery.

He was also involved in efforts to support the recovery and expansion of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as part of measures to strengthen local fuel supply.

Extensive experience in energy and climate change

Prior to his appointment at the NPA, Dr Bukari worked with the GCIC, De Montfort University in the United Kingdom and SNV.

At De Montfort University, where he served as a Research Fellow and Project Coordinator from November 2020 to February 2022, he coordinated research activities on mini-grids across Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania and Nigeria.

His work focused on sustainability, inclusiveness and governance in renewable-energy systems.

He previously worked with SNV as Programme Manager and Energy Sector Focal Point from September 2016 to December 2020.

At SNV, Dr Dramani Bukari managed energy, agriculture and climate-change projects and provided technical expertise in energy efficiency, energy transition and access to clean energy.

He also led the development and implementation of Ghana's energy sector strategy and worked with government agencies, industry players, civil society organisations and development partners to promote sustainable energy solutions.

Dr Bukari's academic and research background

Dr Bukari held a PhD in Sustainable Energy Technologies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which he completed in 2023.

He also obtained an MSc in Energy Economics from the University of Dundee in Scotland and a bachelor's degree in Economics.

His academic and professional interests included renewable energy, energy economics, climate change, mini-grids and sustainable development.

Dr Bukari was also involved in academic research and publications, with his work appearing in journals and publications covering renewable energy, energy access, clean cooking and Ghana's energy transition.

Among his research works were studies on Ghana's transition to renewable-energy mini-grids, energy access, clean cooking technologies and barriers to decentralised renewable-energy deployment.

A career focused on sustainable development

In his LinkedIn profile, Dr Bukari described his career as being focused on advancing sustainable energy and climate-responsive solutions to support low-carbon development.

He highlighted his interest in technology, innovative business models, transparent market systems and progressive policy approaches to address energy-transition and climate-resilience challenges in developing countries.

The late NPA Deputy CEO also served as Co-Chair of the Climate and Environment Working Group of the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs in West Africa and led its Research Sub-Committee.

His reported death marks the loss of an energy-sector professional who had worked across government, academia, development organisations and the private sector.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding his death were expected to emerge.

Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi dies

In a related sad development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alhaji Sanni Jajah, Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, had passed away on Saturday evening, August 8, 2026, in Jeddah.

Jajah had been appointed to his diplomatic post by President Mahama in September 2025 and was based at the Ghanaian mission in Riyadh.

His uncle, MP Yussif Issaka Jajah, announced his death on Facebook, while President Mahama visited the family the following day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh