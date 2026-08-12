Poland Announces Qualification Foreigners Must Meet To Become Polish Citizens

Poland's official government website has outlined a specific language requirement that foreigners must satisfy before obtaining citizenship

Applicants are required to hold an official certificate confirming Polish language proficiency at B1 level

Those who cannot present the formal qualification will not be legally recognised as Polish citizens, regardless of other conditions met

Poland has set out a clear language condition that foreigners must satisfy before they can be legally recognised as Polish citizens, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The requirement specifies that any individual seeking Polish citizenship must hold a confirmed qualification in the Polish language at B1 level.

Poland requires foreigners to hold an official B1-level Polish language certificate for citizenship. Self-reported skills are insufficient; formal proof is necessary. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Self-reported proficiency is not sufficient; applicants must present an official document proving they have reached this standard before their application can be considered.

Polish language qualification explained

The government's website states the rule plainly: "Remember! In order to be legally recognised as a Polish citizen, you need to have a Polish language qualification at B1 level, you need an official confirmation."

The B1 level sits at the intermediate stage of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. At this level, applicants are expected to understand the main points of clear, standard speech on familiar topics and to handle most situations that are likely to arise in a Polish-speaking environment.

What the requirement means for prospective applicants

For many Africans and other foreigners exploring residency and citizenship pathways in Europe, Poland has increasingly come onto the radar, particularly among those pursuing better economic and professional opportunities abroad.

The language condition makes clear that integration into Polish society requires more than simply residing in the country. Prospective citizens must invest time and resources in learning the language to a demonstrable standard and must secure a formal certificate as evidence before an application can progress.

Those who do not yet meet the B1 threshold are advised to begin language training early in the process, as obtaining an official qualification can take considerable time depending on an individual's starting point and access to accredited testing centres.

Failing to present the required proof of language proficiency will result in an application not meeting the legal criteria for citizenship recognition, regardless of whether the applicant satisfies any other conditions set out by Polish law.

UAE lists requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has published the minimum monthly income a foreign national must earn to be eligible for permanent residence.

The published guidelines make it clear that the financial threshold an applicant must meet is tied to their housing situation at the time they apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh