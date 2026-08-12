Juliana Bubune Titiati publicly thanked businessman Ibrahim Mahama for supporting her during her battle with cancer

The 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up said she did not know how her story would have ended without his help

Her emotional November 2025 post has gained fresh significance following news of her death after battling cancer

Juliana Bubune Titiati, the Volta Region's representative at the 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), publicly expressed her gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for the support he offered during her battle with cancer months before her death.

GMB’s Juliana Bubune’s touching message to Ibrahim Mahama surfaces after her death. Image credit: Juliana Bubue Titiati, Ibrahim Mahama

Source: UGC

Bubune, who finished as first runner-up in the 2013 GMB competition, shared an emotional Facebook post in November 2025 celebrating her survival and thanking those she believed God used to help save her life.

In the post, she singled out Ibrahim Mahama, describing his intervention as crucial to her journey.

Bubune thanked Ibrahim Mahama

Sharing a photo of the businessman, Bubune said she was alive at the time partly because of the assistance she received from him.

She wrote:

"Today I am here because of this great man God used to save my life."

She went on to describe Ibrahim Mahama's support as timely, revealing that despite his busy schedule, he regularly checked on her during the difficult period.

Check out her Facebook post below:

Bubune GMB’s message to Ibrahim Mahama for helping save her life surfaces after her death. Image credit: Julian Bubune Titiati

Source: Facebook

Part of her post read:

"Had it not been for your love for humanity, I don't know how the story would have ended for me."

Bubune also said the businessman treated her like one of his own and expressed her gratitude for the many ways he helped her.

She prayed for long life and greater prosperity for him, describing him as "priceless" to her.

The post, which was shared on her Facebook page in November 2025, has taken on a more emotional meaning following reports of her death.

Bubune battled lymphoma cancer

Bubune had been battling T-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the lymphatic system. A fundraising campaign later launched for her treatment stated that she suffered a relapse and needed chemotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant.

Her health struggle came years after she became a familiar face to Ghanaians through GMB. She represented the Volta Region in the 2013 competition and came second, earning GH¢7,000 and six months' supply of GTP fabrics.

Beyond the pageant, Bubune was involved in social initiatives, including supporting girl-child education in the Volta Region. In 2015, she donated educational materials to pupils in Akatsi North and encouraged young girls to take their education seriously.

Her passing after her battle with cancer has brought renewed attention to her journey, including the people she publicly credited with standing by her when she needed help most.

Content creator Sexxy Vida dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sexxy Vida reportedly died in Belgium after falling ill.

Her death was reported on Tuesday, August 11, and left many Ghanaian social media users in tears over its abrupt nature.

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Source: YEN.com.gh