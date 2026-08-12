Canada Seeks Highly Skilled French-Speaking Workers for Priority Jobs

Canada's federal immigration agency posted on X that it is actively seeking French-speaking professionals with experience in priority occupations

IRCC said candidates must hold the right training, credentials and work experience to qualify for available immigration pathways

The announcement is part of Canada's broader strategy to strengthen Francophone communities and support long-term economic growth

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced it is actively seeking French-speaking, high-skilled workers from abroad to fill priority roles across the country as part of its long-term economic strategy.

The federal immigration agency made the announcement through its official X account, @CitImmCanada, on 12 August 2026, calling on qualified professionals to explore immigration options available to them.

IRCC seeks French-speaking professionals with relevant experience in priority occupations to bolster Canada's economy and support Francophone communities nationwide. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's call for French-speaking professionals

IRCC framed the recruitment drive around candidates who already possess recognised training, credentials and practical work experience in designated priority occupations.

The agency did not specify which sectors were included in the announcement but directed interested applicants to an official link for further guidance on eligibility and next steps.

"We're recruiting high-skilled French-speaking workers across Canada with work experience in priority occupations to contribute to Canada's long-term economic success," IRCC wrote in its post.

The agency added: "If you have the training, credentials and experience we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

What prospective applicants should know

French language proficiency appears to be a central requirement for anyone considering the pathways referenced in the call, given the announcement's explicit focus on Francophone workers.

Canada has maintained a consistent policy of supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec, particularly in provinces where French-speaking communities remain smaller in proportion.

This latest recruitment drive reflects that ongoing commitment, positioning French-speaking skilled workers as contributors to both economic productivity and community development across the country.

Prospective applicants are advised to review all official IRCC guidance carefully before making any financial, travel or career decisions based on the announcement.

Meeting the general profile described in the post does not guarantee selection or approval under any specific immigration programme.

Canada announces work permit fee for foreign applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has officially disclosed the cost of obtaining a work permit for individual applicants.

The IRCC, on its website, said an individual applicant must pay CAD 155 to secure a work permit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh