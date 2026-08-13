An interviewer approached Ghanaians living in the UK and asked whether £30,000 would be enough to convince them to permanently relocate to Ghana

The responses varied widely, with some saying the amount was too small while others said money was not the deciding factor at all

The interview, shared on X on August 12, 2026, sparked strong reactions online from people both inside and outside the UK

A street interview asking Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom whether they would permanently move back to Ghana in exchange for £30,000 has gone viral, drawing passionate and divided responses from the diaspora community.

Ghanaians in the UK share their views on relocating to Ghana for £30,000, as their diverse answers and reasons spark reactions. Image credit: Shutterstock/Czerep rubaszny, RD Real Deeper

Source: UGC

The video, shared on X by ASK on August 12, 2026, captured candid conversations with several Ghanaians who were stopped and asked the question directly.

While some participants walked away without engaging, others paused to share their honest opinions.

What the Ghanaians said about relocating

One woman said she had a genuine love for Ghana and visited home regularly, but insisted that the offer would not be enough to convince her to make a permanent move.

"I love Ghana, and I always go home regularly. And I also cannot say that I want to stay here permanently. But I cannot say I want to take £30,000 and move there permanently," she explained, adding that she valued having the freedom to enjoy both countries.

Another respondent was more blunt about her position.

"I will relocate but not because of £30,000. It's nothing. I do go home every time," she said.

A third woman echoed a similar sentiment, stating that £30,000 would not be sufficient to change her mind, noting that she already had that amount in her account and considered it insignificant in the context of building a permanent life elsewhere.

Regardless of the others’ decisions, two people said they would gladly relocate, given the amount of money involved.

The X post below has a street interview with Ghanaians in the UK.

Reactions to Ghanaians' decision about relocating

The clip generated considerable debate across social media, with users weighing in on everything from the participants' attitudes to the interview format itself.

@thebignanayaw wrote:

"Unrelated but you see those UK old ladies that can't speak proper English dem Dey hold pass!"

@haj_supreme_ commented:

"It's the ladies who left in the middle of the interview for me😂😂😂."

@souldja_1 pointed out an inconsistency, writing:

"He started with £20k....why did he change to £30....it doesn't make the interview nice."

@PoundsterlingDr raised the stakes entirely:

"Make it 200,000£. Then I will think about it!"

@Allowcash_out offered a longer view:

"Given time, some time. When they grow old and end up in care homes without any visit from their kids because of work and bills, they'll probably not reject that £20K. Allow them!"

UK announces major Global Talent visa changes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has broadened access to the Global Talent visa's Endorsed Funder pathway.

The change allows more than 100 research-intensive private companies to sponsor leading scientists and engineers from abroad to work in Britain.

Previously, only universities, research institutes, and a select group of approved research bodies could use this route to bring in international talent. However, commercial businesses are now also eligible to do the same.

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Source: YEN.com.gh