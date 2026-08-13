An old interview of Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, has resurfaced following reports of a leaked private video involving the actor

In the 2025 interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Afriyie Gifty alleged that Oteele had cheated on her repeatedly throughout their relationship

Nana Afriyie disclosed the strict boundaries she set within their marriage, warning that crossing them would have serious consequences

A resurfaced interview of Nana Afriyie Gifty, wife of Kumawood actor Oteele, has reignited public interest in their marriage following fresh controversy surrounding the actor involving a reported leaked private video.

Oteele's wife's old video on his cheating habits resurfaces amid the actor's private tape scandal. Image credit: Oteele

Source: Facebook

The footage, originally recorded during an April 2025 sit-down with popular blogger Zionfelix, has been widely shared across social media as users draw connections between the earlier allegations and the current reports.

Nana Afriyie Gifty's claims about Oteele's infidelity

In the interview, Nana Afriyie Gifty was candid about what she described as years of alleged infidelity.

She said that after knowing Oteele for 13 years, his behaviour had become something she had, in her words, grown used to, though she acknowledged it remained deeply troubling.

Rather than walking away, she explained that she had chosen to stay while drawing firm lines around what she would and would not tolerate.

Chief among her conditions was that Oteele must never bring any woman he allegedly cheats with into their matrimonial home.

She also insisted he avoid getting involved with anyone living close to them or connected to their family circle.

Oteele's wife made clear that while she had absorbed a great deal over the years, those specific boundaries were non-negotiable, and violating them would carry serious consequences.

Oteele and Nana Afriyie Gifty's marriage

The couple wed in 2019 after several years together, and their relationship has weathered significant strain beyond the alleged cheating.

Oteele previously spoke publicly about a prolonged illness that lasted roughly three years, during which he credited his wife for standing by him and providing care throughout his recovery.

He had praised her loyalty during that difficult stretch of his life.

With the old interview now circulating again, Nana Afriyie Gifty's candid remarks have become a focal point in the broader conversation surrounding the actor's latest controversy, prompting many social media users to revisit what she said and weigh it against current reports.

The TikTok video of Oteele's wife is below.

DJ KA private video leaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the trending controversy surrounding Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, also known as Rexford Adu Ntim, following the circulation of an alleged private video involving him and a woman.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly due to DJ KA's previously wholesome public image and his commitment to preserving Ghanaian musical heritage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh