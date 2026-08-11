Onuoha Emmanuel Chidiebere, a school leaver from Aba, shared his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook and asked whether it qualified him for nursing

Emmanuel scored A1 in Chemistry, Agriculture, and Civic Education, alongside B2 grades in Biology and physics

His post resonated widely as thousands of Nigerian students were simultaneously checking and sharing their own freshly released WAEC results

A Nigerian secondary school leaver has set Facebook alight with a single, pointed question after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result publicly: is it enough to study nursing?

Nigerian Science student Emmanuel Chidiebere posts his results and asks if he can get into nursing school. Photo source: William Borney/Getty Images, WAEC Ghana, Emmy Onubby

Source: Facebook

Onuoha Emmanuel Chidiebere, who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a school candidate at Abba Comprehensive Secondary School in Aba, posted his result slip online on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The SHS graduate accompanied the post with a question to his followers in his caption:

"Can I study nursing with this result?"

Science student Emmanuel's 2026 WAEC grades

According to results obtained from the West African Examinations Council, Emmanuel's performance across nine subjects was largely strong.

He earned A1 in Civic Education, Agriculture, and Chemistry, B2 in Biology and Physics, and B3 in Economics, English Language, and General Mathematics.

His only low grade was an E8 in Igbo.

The combination that matters most for nursing admissions in Nigerian universities sits firmly in his favour.

Chemistry at A1, Biology and Physics at B2, and English Language and Mathematics at B3 represent the core subjects that tertiary institutions typically scrutinise when assessing candidates for nursing and related health science programmes.

A question many students were asking

Emmanuel's post landed at a moment when WAEC results had just been released, and students across Nigeria were flooding social media with their own scorecards and questions about what came next.

His candid appeal for guidance reflected a broader anxiety felt by many school leavers who are uncertain how their grades translate into actual university admission prospects.

In Nigeria, gaining entry into nursing programmes requires meeting the cut-off marks set by individual universities as well as satisfying the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board requirements, which typically include credits in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

On paper, Emmanuel's result appears to cover those bases.

Whether the grade combination is sufficient will ultimately depend on the specific university he targets and the competitiveness of that institution's nursing programme in any given admission cycle.

The Facebook post showing Emmanuel's 2026 WAEC results is below:

Nigerian teacher shares WAEC exam results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the 2026 WAEC exam results of Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine, a Nigerian teacher who registered for the WASSCE simply out of boredom and subsequently made headlines with his impressive results.

Despite his light-hearted motivation, Valentine scored six A1 grades, leaving both his friends and social media users amused and curious about what he might do next with his unexpected achievement.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh