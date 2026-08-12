Tears Flow As Sexxy Vida’s Last Wish Resurfaces After Her Demise, Video Goes Viral
- Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, who worked as a mortician in Belgium for over five years, passed away on August 11, 2026
- Before her death, Sexxy Vida, in an interview with Zion Felix, explicitly shared what she had written in her will about her body
- The resurfaced interview clip sparked an emotional reaction online following news of the popular content creator's passing
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Sexxy Vida, a Ghanaian TikToker and professional mortician based in Belgium, passed away on August 11, 2026, prompting an interview she had given to Zion Felix to resurface and circulate widely across social media.
In the interview, shared on Instagram on August 11, 2026, Sexxy Vida spoke candidly about her career preparing the deceased for burial, a role she had held for more than five years.
She pushed back against the common perception that the work is frightening, offering a grounded and matter-of-fact account of what the job actually involves on a day-to-day basis.
During the conversation, she also turned attention to her own mortality, indicating the specific instructions she had left in her will regarding the handling of her body after death.
Sexxy Vida's last wish resurfaces
The mortician was unambiguous about what she wanted. She said she explicitly stated in her will that her body should be returned without any organs or items removed.
She expressed a preference for her remains to be preserved and repatriated to her homeland.
"I have written in my will that no one must touch my dead body," she said during the interview.
The clip took on new weight after images emerged of Sexxy Vida at a hospital in the wake of reports confirming her death on the same day the interview was circulated.
The Instagram post below has the video in which Sexxy Vida shared her final wish.
Reactions to Sexxy Vida's passing
Sexxy Vida had built a loyal following on TikTok, where she was known for her outspoken personality and her openness about her personal life, including her marital status.
News of her death drew an outpouring of grief from followers online.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
wine_afriiq said:
"Hmmm, may her soul rest in perfect peace 😢."
eddynice_events said:
"Hmmmmmm😭😭 Rest well."
Late Sexxy Vida's kids surface online
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced video of the late Ghanaian social media personality Sexxy Vida, in which she proudly showed off four of her nine children, had been circulating online and stirring deep emotion among followers who remember her.
The footage has drawn renewed attention to the life of the content creator, who passed away at just 38 years old.
In the clip, a visibly proud Vida introduces four of her children to the camera, offering a rare and tender glimpse into her role as a
mother beyond the controversies that often surrounded her public life.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh