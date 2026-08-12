Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, who worked as a mortician in Belgium for over five years, passed away on August 11, 2026

Before her death, Sexxy Vida, in an interview with Zion Felix, explicitly shared what she had written in her will about her body

The resurfaced interview clip sparked an emotional reaction online following news of the popular content creator's passing

Sexxy Vida, a Ghanaian TikToker and professional mortician based in Belgium, passed away on August 11, 2026, prompting an interview she had given to Zion Felix to resurface and circulate widely across social media.

Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida’s video in which she spoke about her last wishes, explicitly written in her will, resurfaces after her demise. Image credit: +Plus1 TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

In the interview, shared on Instagram on August 11, 2026, Sexxy Vida spoke candidly about her career preparing the deceased for burial, a role she had held for more than five years.

She pushed back against the common perception that the work is frightening, offering a grounded and matter-of-fact account of what the job actually involves on a day-to-day basis.

During the conversation, she also turned attention to her own mortality, indicating the specific instructions she had left in her will regarding the handling of her body after death.

Sexxy Vida's last wish resurfaces

The mortician was unambiguous about what she wanted. She said she explicitly stated in her will that her body should be returned without any organs or items removed.

She expressed a preference for her remains to be preserved and repatriated to her homeland.

"I have written in my will that no one must touch my dead body," she said during the interview.

The clip took on new weight after images emerged of Sexxy Vida at a hospital in the wake of reports confirming her death on the same day the interview was circulated.

The Instagram post below has the video in which Sexxy Vida shared her final wish.

Reactions to Sexxy Vida's passing

Sexxy Vida had built a loyal following on TikTok, where she was known for her outspoken personality and her openness about her personal life, including her marital status.

News of her death drew an outpouring of grief from followers online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

wine_afriiq said:

"Hmmm, may her soul rest in perfect peace 😢."

eddynice_events said:

"Hmmmmmm😭😭 Rest well."

A viral video of the late Ghanaian content creator Sexxy Vida showcasing four of her nine children evokes emotional tributes, reflecting on her life as a devoted mother. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Late Sexxy Vida's kids surface online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced video of the late Ghanaian social media personality Sexxy Vida, in which she proudly showed off four of her nine children, had been circulating online and stirring deep emotion among followers who remember her.

The footage has drawn renewed attention to the life of the content creator, who passed away at just 38 years old.

In the clip, a visibly proud Vida introduces four of her children to the camera, offering a rare and tender glimpse into her role as a

mother beyond the controversies that often surrounded her public life.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh