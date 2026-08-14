Spain Names 2 Groups of Foreigners Exempt From Citizenship Test

The Spanish government has confirmed which foreign nationals are automatically exempt from the compulsory CCSE test for nationality

A third category of applicants, including those without literacy skills, may qualify for a partial waiver under specific conditions

All waiver requests outside the automatic exemptions must be submitted to the Spanish Ministry of Justice for formal approval

Spain has confirmed that two categories of foreign nationals are automatically exempt from sitting the Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain (CCSE) test, a compulsory requirement for those seeking Spanish nationality.

The Spanish government published the clarification as part of its official 2026 guidance on the CCSE examination, outlining exactly who qualifies for exemption and under what circumstances.

Spain confirms automatic exemptions from the CCSE test for nationality for minors and legally modified individuals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Partial waiver for applicants without literacy skills

The two groups granted automatic exemption from the CCSE are minors and individuals whose legal capacity has been formally modified. These applicants are not required to take the test at any stage of the nationality application process.

Beyond those two categories, the government has outlined a third group of people who may seek a total dispensation, though approval is not automatic. Foreign nationals who completed Compulsory Secondary Education, known as ESO, within Spain are eligible to apply for a full waiver.

As these individuals have already been educated within the Spanish system, authorities consider the examination unnecessary in their case.

Who qualifies for automatic exemption?

A separate provision exists for applicants who cannot read or write. Rather than a full exemption, this group may qualify for a partial waiver, recognising that a written knowledge test would place an undue burden on individuals without basic literacy.

In both cases, applicants must formally apply to the Spanish Ministry of Justice and present sufficient evidence to support their request.

The ministry holds final authority over all waiver decisions, and no exemption outside the automatic categories is granted without prior approval.

The CCSE test forms part of Spain's broader framework for assessing whether foreign nationals are sufficiently integrated before citizenship is granted. The government's 2026 guidance aims to clarify the process for the growing number of applicants navigating the nationality pathway.

Spain lists 4 ways foreigners can get citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had listed four routes through which foreign nationals can obtain Spanish citizenship through naturalisation.

The government confirmed that all four pathways ultimately lead to registration in the Spanish Civil Register, which then entitles the holder to apply for a Spanish national identity card and passport.

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Source: YEN.com.gh