Christy Knowings, best known for her role on Nickelodeon's All That, died on August 11 at age 46 after a severe asthma attack

The actress was rushed to hospital on August 7 and placed on life support before her family withdrew care days later

Knowings' death came months after fellow All That alum Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Brooklyn

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Christy Knowings, best known for her role on Nickelodeon's beloved 1990s sketch comedy show All That, has died at the age of 46.

The star of the 90s Nickelodeon show Christy Knowings reportedly dies at 46 after an asthma attack. Image credit: EntertainmentTonight

Source: Facebook

The actress and comedian passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at a Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a severe asthma attack that left her with permanent brain damage, TMZ first reported.

According to a family member who spoke to the outlet, Knowings was rushed to the hospital on Friday, August 7, following the attack, and placed on life support. She remained in that condition for several days before her family made the painful decision to withdraw life support on Tuesday.

Her aunt, Tyleah Joseph, confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday, writing:

"My brother Charles' daughter Chrissy (Christy Knowings) has passed… She was an outstanding actress, comedian, twin sister, an amazing daughter…. Rest in power, Chrissy".

All about All That's Christy Knowings

Born on February 25, 1980, in the Bronx, New York, Christy Knowings joined the cast of All That in 1997, replacing Tricia Dickson, and stayed with the show for three seasons before being replaced by Giovonnie Samuels in 2002. She was also known for appearances on Sesame Street.

Following news of her death, tributes poured in from former co-stars, including Kenan Thompson and Josh Server, who paid emotional homage to Knowings on social media.

Knowings' death comes just months after another All That alum, Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Brooklyn, New York, in January 2026.

Below is a Facebook video with details of Christy Knowing's death.

Actor Brian-Todd Boucher passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Brian-Todd Boucher, 43, who played gangster Claudie Massop in Bob Marley: One Love, was shot in Waterford, St Catherine, Jamaica.

The actor had flown in from New York earlier that same day before gunmen opened fire on him and a 37-year-old companion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh