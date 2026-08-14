Kumawood actor Oteele has made a cheerful public appearance amid the controversy surrounding an alleged private video linked to him

The popular actor shared footage of himself participating in a large public float attended by hundreds of people on TikTok

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages, encouraged him to remain strong and assured him that all would be well

Ghanaian actor Oteele, known privately as Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, has made a cheerful public appearance amid the controversy surrounding an alleged private video linked to him.

Oteele’s cheerful appearance at a public float draws reactions online. Image credit: Oteele TV

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood actor shared footage of himself participating in a large float on his official TikTok page. The event attracted hundreds of people, with many wearing matching white shirts and red berets as they moved through the streets.

Although the exact purpose of the procession was not stated, the coordinated outfits and large turnout suggested it was an organised community or promotional event.

Oteele cheerful at float despite 'negative' attention

In the video, Oteele was captured standing on a vehicle fitted with large speakers while the massive crowd followed behind.

Despite the pressure surrounding his personal life, the comic actor appeared cheerful and comfortable as he took part in the lively event.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His appearance attracted attention because he recently opened up about how the controversy had affected him. Oteele reportedly disclosed that he had struggled to eat and sleep after the alleged footage began circulating.

However, his latest video showed him in high spirits as he enjoyed the public gathering.

Fans encourage Oteele after private video saga

After Oteele shared the video on TikTok, many social media users flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

Some praised him for stepping out despite the criticism, while others encouraged him to remain strong. Several fans assured the actor that everything would be well and urged him not to allow the controversy to break him.

Oteele previously expressed regret over disappointing his family and shared plans to approach his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, with respected elders to seek her forgiveness.

Check out some comments below:

Daakyehemma commented:

"Some want to see u crying and hiding. Apuuu enjoy life. This too shall pass."

Global Queen commented:

"It shall be well 🙏."

God's time is the best commented:

"With God, all things are possible 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Snipah best commented:

"Everything will be well."

Midnight Cry 1 commented:

"This too shall pass. Be strong and stand firm 🙏."

Oteele's recovery after serious illness

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oteele was spotted for the first time after a miraculous recovery from his recent battle with a severe medical condition which left him bedridden.

The Kumawood actor, in a video, looked healthy and physically fit as he carried his pretty wife on his back.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh