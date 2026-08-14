Fresh details have emerged about Lamine Yamal's lavish 19th birthday party held on a sprawling private estate

The nine-hour celebration drew more than 100 guests, including Barcelona teammates and international music stars

The party comes a year after his 18th birthday bash sparked major controversy across Spain and beyond

Fresh details have emerged of Lamine Yamal's lavish 19th birthday party, held on a sprawling private estate spanning more than 40 hectares of gardens and lakes.

Fresh details emerge of Lamine Yamal's lavish 19th birthday party, held on a sprawling private estate. Image credit: Access Yamal.

Source: Twitter

Spanish outlet El Desmarque, which had cameras stationed near the venue, first reported the details of the celebration.

The Barcelona star used his last day of vacation before rejoining club training to host the celebration at Finca Mas de Sant Lleí, more than a month after his actual birthday fell in the middle of the World Cup.

More than 100 guests attended the nine-hour event, which ran from around 5 PM until roughly 2:30 AM.

Lamine Yamal's star-studded birthday guest list

The guest list included Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, Ozuna, Bad Gyal, and influencer Dulceida with her partner Alba, alongside Barcelona teammates Gavi, Eric García, Fermín López, Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Dani Olmo, and Wojciech Szczęsny, most of whom attended with their partners this year.

Family members present included his cousin Moha, his aunt, and his stepfather.

Timing varied across the night, with most Barcelona players who had training the following day arriving early and leaving before midnight.

Szczęsny and Eric García left as early as 9 PM, while Gavi, Marc Casadó, and Fermín López departed around 12:30 AM.

The remaining guests kept the party going until around 2:30 AM.

According to reports, the venue was tightly secured against press coverage, though large crowds of fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the players, some arriving with chairs and children in tow.

Below is an X video that captured guests as they arrived for Lamine Yamal's 19th birthday.

Yamal's 18th birthday scandal resurfaces in contrast

The low-key nature of this year's celebration stands in sharp contrast to his 18th birthday party last year, which sparked a major scandal in Spain.

That event, held in Olivella with a mafia-themed dress code, drew backlash after reports emerged that Yamal had hired entertainers with dwarfism, prompting Spain's Ministry of Social Rights to request a formal investigation.

Advocacy group ADEE condemned the hiring at the time, while a mural of Yamal in Barcelona was later defaced with images of dwarves in apparent protest.

Yamal eventually addressed the backlash, saying he "wasn't mad" and "found it funny," insisting critics had tried to smear the event unfairly.

Fans call on Lamine to undergo facial transformation

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fans have continued calling on Yamal to fulfil his own World Cup promise, having pledged to grow a beard for three weeks and give away 100 headphones if Spain lifted the trophy.

The calls intensified after teammates Gavi and Pedri had already delivered on their own similar pledges, leaving Yamal as one of the few yet to follow through.

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Source: YEN.com.gh